Close-Up Pics Of Trump's Face Makeup During UK Visit Are Truly Head-Turning
A potential Donald Trump meltdown ahead of his U.K. visit already seemed imminent. And, now that the controversial president is across the pond, things aren't looking much better. Trump's second U.K. state visit is underway, but based on the photos taken of him with King Charles III, he's not exactly ready to walk the royal red carpet.
Charles reportedly planned to stroke Trump's ego during his visit and play into the president's extravagant tastes. While on his royal tour, however, Trump was looking even less like royalty than he usually is. He sported particularly unkempt hair and unruly eyebrows. He appeared exhausted and seldom seemed to be smiling for photographs. And, perhaps most jarringly, his signature orange makeup was even more intense than it typically is. Trump's tan has drastically evolved since he first became president back in 2016. Yet, his bronzer situation on September 17 looked particularly vibrant and unnatural, making it difficult not to wonder what exactly this makeup was meant to conceal.
Donald Trump's makeup is likely an attempt to keep rumors about his health at bay
On September 17, Donald Trump sat side-by-side in a carriage with the king amidst a procession through Windsor Castle. One photo snapped of the two world leaders, in particular, put the spotlight on Trump's unique appearance. King Charles is 76 years old, making him three years Trump's junior. It is easy to see how Trump's fake tan is an apparent attempt to make him look younger. The bronze hue of his skin ends abruptly in a skewed circle around his face, transitioning into his natural skin tone around his hairline, ears, and neck. The difference between the color of Trump's neck and the deep hue of the skin on his nose shows just how intense this makeup really is.
It's easy to wonder why Trump's already notoriously harsh beauty routine would be getting more intense. This U.K. state visit is full of photo ops, and that is likely an important aspect of the trip for Trump. He has clearly been attempting to squash rumors about his health as of late. Presumably, he attempted to look as young, spry, and healthy as possible while spending time with the royal family. Evidently, though, his strategy to pile on makeup likely isn't fooling anyone, and it may even be backfiring.