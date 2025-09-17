Close-Up Pics Of Trump's Face Makeup During UK Visit Are Truly Head-Turning

A potential Donald Trump meltdown ahead of his U.K. visit already seemed imminent. And, now that the controversial president is across the pond, things aren't looking much better. Trump's second U.K. state visit is underway, but based on the photos taken of him with King Charles III, he's not exactly ready to walk the royal red carpet.

Charles reportedly planned to stroke Trump's ego during his visit and play into the president's extravagant tastes. While on his royal tour, however, Trump was looking even less like royalty than he usually is. He sported particularly unkempt hair and unruly eyebrows. He appeared exhausted and seldom seemed to be smiling for photographs. And, perhaps most jarringly, his signature orange makeup was even more intense than it typically is. Trump's tan has drastically evolved since he first became president back in 2016. Yet, his bronzer situation on September 17 looked particularly vibrant and unnatural, making it difficult not to wonder what exactly this makeup was meant to conceal.