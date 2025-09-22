Whatever Happened To Smallville Star Tom Welling?

When Tom Welling auditioned for "Smallville," he had no idea that his high-profile role in the Vancouver-shot series would dominate his life for the next decade. "I spent 10 years where my life was 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on set," he told BuzzFeed of the grueling demands of being No. 1 on the call sheet. "From an emotional standpoint, I was basically cut off from everyone."

When "Smallville" finally ended, many actors in his position would have already had their next project all lined up. Welling, however, chose a different path, instead retreating to his beach house on the East Coast, where he'd previously spent his "Smallville" hiatuses. "I needed a break," he said. "I needed to figure out what was going on in my head a little bit. There was some adjusting that I needed to get back into real life and to make up for lost time as well." As he crossed the border from Canada to the U.S., Welling recalls experiencing an overwhelming sense of freedom. "I definitely remember that final moment crossing the border, thinking to myself, 'This is a new chapter,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter.

While the two months he'd typically spend watching the waves cleared his head between seasons, that wasn't the case after "Smallville" ended. What he'd intended to be a short break lasted for six months, until he eventually realized he couldn't sit idly forever. "I felt like I was basically retired and it sort of woke me up," he told BuzzFeed. "But it needed to happen."