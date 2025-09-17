A-List Celeb Reopens Hillary Clinton's Old Wounds With New Info About Bill's Cheating Past

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in the late 90s, Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky dominated the news cycle. Bill was in his second presidential term at the time, and his behavior was also under discussion as part of impeachment proceedings. For Lewinsky, the affair created long-lasting trauma, while Bill was acquitted with minor dings to his presidential reputation. Hillary Clinton was fortunate to have friends to lean on during the affair's exposure. She also remarked on emotional burden, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, "staying in my marriage was the gutsiest personal decision I ever made."

Although it's all far in the past, Hillary's old wounds continue to be reopened. Sometimes it's a deliberate decision on her part, like when she discussed the incident in the Hulu docuseries, "Hillary." Now, however, the blow is coming unexpectedly from Charlie Sheen's 2025 memoir, "The Book of Sheen," where he chronicles meeting Bill. It was the late 1980s, and rather than being star-struck by the young actor, Bill was purportedly more captivated by Dolly Fox, Sheen's then-girlfriend.

One of Sheen's castmates asserted that Bill wanted to know more about Fox. However, the then-Arkansas governor apparently didn't take any action beyond this not-so-discrete inquiry. Even so, the encounter left a lasting impression on Sheen. "I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved-out like that, but still had to take some pride in 'Bubba' fancying my gal," Sheen wrote decades later (via People). "To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered."