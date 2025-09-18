Melania Trump's State Dinner Dress Is So Awful, We Almost Missed Donald's Ghastly Makeup Fail

When Melania Trump headed to the U.K. state dinner alongside her husband, she wore a long sleeve, off-the-shoulder dress in a bold yellow shade. Around the waist, it had a thick, bubblegum-pink belt, and she accessorized with green statement earrings surrounded by diamonds. Every detail of this look was perplexing. None of these colors worked together, and they didn't particularly work with Melania's coloring, either. The thick belt looked casual and like it belonged with an entirely different ensemble. This dress would have looked better without the belt ... and in a different color ... and if it were an entirely different dress.

It's hard to imagine what would inspire Melania to wear this look for this occasion, when she has all the money and connections in the world to wear basically anything. Yet, perhaps her goal was to make us ask these exact questions. After all, folks' confusion surrounding her look likely ensured that it took them even longer to notice that, once again, Donald Trump had too-light makeup all over his constantly bruised hand. Earlier this month, it seemed like Trump finally found the right concealer for his hand bruise. Yet, either his color-matching skills have regressed, or the Windsor Castle lighting is particularly unforgiving, since his covered-up bruise was as visible as ever. More bruise evidence is sure to make Donald Trump's attempts to squash health rumors fall flat again.