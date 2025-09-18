Trump Slyly Shaded Prince Harry During UK Visit In Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Moment
In September 2025, Donald Trump had the opportunity to hang out with the royal family once again. The festivities included a lavish banquet, complete with white ties and sparkling tiaras. While King Charles III purportedly planned to play into Trump's lavish tastes, these banquets are a typical feature any time dignitaries from other countries make an official visit. During the meal at the massive 164-foot-long table, Trump stood up to make a speech. Amid the compliments to his royal hosts, however, was a small omission, causing some to believe that Trump was throwing subtle shade at Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Reading from his notes, the president proclaimed, (via Sky News), "His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son and his Royal Highness, Prince of Wales, [is] really amazing. We've gotten to know you and I think you're going to have an unbelievable success in future." Some people believed that Trump deliberately left Harry out, with one poster on X asserting, "It was an EPIC international PUBLIC BURN." Others were grateful he didn't go for more overt insults, especially since Trump's past comments show that Harry lives rent-free in his head.
On the other hand, some people weren't convinced that Trump even intended to disparage Harry. Since the duke is no longer a working royal and wasn't present, they felt it was a logical choice. "IMHO, he may have been letting the world know that he is behind William 100%. Keep in mind this was a diplomatic event," another poster theorized.
Trump is a big Prince William fan
Back in December 2024, Donald Trump had a chance to get chummy with William, Prince of Wales. The two men sat down for a lengthy 40-minute conversation, touching on personal topics. Surprisingly, even though Trump's lies about his height are put on blast every time he's next to William, he's still completely enamored. "He's a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night," Trump fanboyed to the New York Post soon after that chat. "He looked really nice, and I told him that."
During his September 2025 visit to the U.K., Trump shifted gears and turned his attention to praising Catherine, Princess of Wales' appearance. "Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see her royal highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful," Trump informed his fellow attendees at the state banquet (via Sky News). Earlier that same day, the president had reportedly offered similar compliments directly to Kate during their initial greeting. Although some people thought Trump's candid remarks were too forward, the royal couple appeared unfazed.
In the past, Trump's had a rocky relationship with the royals, but that seemed like water under the bridge as they spoke. After watching their conversation, "The Lip Reader" Nicola Hickling informed the Daily Mail that William made a lighthearted reference to their past encounters. "He has missed our little chats," the prince reportedly remarked. "We can talk now you're here on a visit."