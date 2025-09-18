Karoline Leavitt Takes Cues From Melania Trump With Inappropriate Outfit For UK State Dinner

Royal state dinners come with a list of dos and don'ts that's almost as long as the 164-foot-long banquet table in Windsor Castle. While some breaches of protocol might be easy to hide (like if you accidentally cut your dinner roll), showing up in the wrong kind of 'fit stands out. At the September 2025 state banquet, Melania Trump wore an outfit that was awful on multiple levels. The golden yellow dress stood out due to its unflattering color, and an oversized pink belt made things even worse, since it made her torso look truncated. However, the bigger problem was the lack of material on her shoulders. "For formal state dinners, ladies' shoulders should be covered, wearing long, floor-length dresses," etiquette expert William Hanson asserted to Marie Claire in 2022. Melania wasn't alone — Karoline Leavitt also made that same mistake when choosing her dinner dress.

Leavitt's missed the mark with plenty of outfits, and on this occasion she and Margo Martin, Donald Trump's Special Assistant and Communications Advisor, showed off their finery on Martin's Instagram story. The White House press secretary opted for a floor-length gown with a white bodice and satin black skirt. The dress had an asymmetrical neckline, leaving one shoulder completely bare. Since Leavitt's other arm was hidden by her colleague, it was unclear how much shoulder was exposed on the other side. Martin, on the other hand, complied with the dress code, opting for a silvery floor-length gown with short sleeves.