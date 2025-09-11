Karoline Leavitt's Copycat Melania Moment Won't Stop Whispers About Her Bond With Trump
Donald Trump's creepy relationship with Karoline Leavitt has had us saying "watch out, Melania!" time and time again. And, now, amidst the apparent chaos happening in and surrounding the Trump administration, we're wondering if a certain twinning moment that happened at the Pentagon's 9/11 remembrance ceremony was an accident or a copycat situation. If it's the latter, then this may be yet another moment that puts Leavitt's Trump obsession on blast.
To commemorate 24 years since the 9/11 attacks back in 2001, the U.S. press secretary arrived at the courtyard of the Pentagon to pay her respects. She wore a black pleated skirt with a blue tweed jacket and a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses. Leavitt has struggled to quit an outdated pair of black aviator sunglasses she seemingly loves. Yet, we usually see her sporting her sunnies on days off or for casual events, rather than important occasions like this one. Melania Trump, on the other hand, can be seen wearing sunglasses that cover up the better part of her face whenever possible, it seems. Not only did the glasses Leavitt was seen sporting look just like Melania's usual style, but she paired them with a middle part and a scowl — other key details of the first lady's signature look.
Here's hoping Karoline Leavitt's Donald Trump obsession hasn't reached new heights
The Pentagon's 9/11 remembrance ceremony was a rare husband and wife outing for Donald and Melania Trump, who ignited speculation about the controversial president's health during their appearance. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Melania covered her face with large, dark sunglasses for the occasion, as well as a black belted shirtdress. Perhaps Donald also should have covered his eyes so the internet wouldn't be buzzing about the fact that they appeared to be closed during parts of the ceremony. Instead, though, it was Karoline Leavitt who seemingly took a page from Melania's style book for the occasion.
There are plenty of fashion mistakes we've been begging Leavitt to ditch since she took on the role of press secretary. So, maybe Melania's best fashion moments have inspired her, and she's decided to make the first lady her new style icon. Or, maybe she just wanted a shield from the outside world in the form of some oversized sunnies. Ultimately, we hope Leavitt isn't trying to be Melania's style twin. The press secretary has already accidentally exposed how Donald-obsessed she is enough. Ultimately, time will tell if she's really taking fashion inspo from the first lady. When we see Leavitt heading to Alligator Alcatraz in an "I really don't care, do U?" jacket, we'll know for sure.