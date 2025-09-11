Karoline Leavitt's Copycat Melania Moment Won't Stop Whispers About Her Bond With Trump

Donald Trump's creepy relationship with Karoline Leavitt has had us saying "watch out, Melania!" time and time again. And, now, amidst the apparent chaos happening in and surrounding the Trump administration, we're wondering if a certain twinning moment that happened at the Pentagon's 9/11 remembrance ceremony was an accident or a copycat situation. If it's the latter, then this may be yet another moment that puts Leavitt's Trump obsession on blast.

To commemorate 24 years since the 9/11 attacks back in 2001, the U.S. press secretary arrived at the courtyard of the Pentagon to pay her respects. She wore a black pleated skirt with a blue tweed jacket and a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses. Leavitt has struggled to quit an outdated pair of black aviator sunglasses she seemingly loves. Yet, we usually see her sporting her sunnies on days off or for casual events, rather than important occasions like this one. Melania Trump, on the other hand, can be seen wearing sunglasses that cover up the better part of her face whenever possible, it seems. Not only did the glasses Leavitt was seen sporting look just like Melania's usual style, but she paired them with a middle part and a scowl — other key details of the first lady's signature look.