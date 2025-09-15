Trump's Nemesis Gets Standing Ovation At 2025 Emmys Amid Their Feud And We're On Tantrum Watch

In the tumult of President Donald Trump pouting about late-night show hosts being mean to him, there has been some fallout. Stephen Colbert, who picked up the mantle for David Letterman in 2015 to host "The Late Show," found his show getting the axe in July of 2025. Though the move was reportedly due to financial instability, according to PBS, it still felt like some screws were turned behind the scenes to prevent a massive ego meltdown from the executive in chief. However, we're once again watching for Trump to have one of his social media meltdowns now that Colbert has received a long and rousing standing ovation at the 2025 Emmys.

"Is anyone hiring?" – Stephen Colbert at the #Emmys after getting a raucous standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/NezyqyOzuS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 15, 2025

When Colbert walked out to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series, the crowd took to their feet to applaud and chant his name. The seasoned comedian took it in stride by quickly joking, "While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?" He was poking fun at the fact that his show will shutter in May 2026. Of course, he came prepared with props, revealing he was carrying a headshot and resume, according to reporting by Variety. While this moment was celebrated by Colbert and his peers, it just might be a tipping point for Trump, who has been lambasted by comedic media portrayals throughout much of his second presidential term.