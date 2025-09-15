Trump's Nemesis Gets Standing Ovation At 2025 Emmys Amid Their Feud And We're On Tantrum Watch
In the tumult of President Donald Trump pouting about late-night show hosts being mean to him, there has been some fallout. Stephen Colbert, who picked up the mantle for David Letterman in 2015 to host "The Late Show," found his show getting the axe in July of 2025. Though the move was reportedly due to financial instability, according to PBS, it still felt like some screws were turned behind the scenes to prevent a massive ego meltdown from the executive in chief. However, we're once again watching for Trump to have one of his social media meltdowns now that Colbert has received a long and rousing standing ovation at the 2025 Emmys.
When Colbert walked out to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series, the crowd took to their feet to applaud and chant his name. The seasoned comedian took it in stride by quickly joking, "While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?" He was poking fun at the fact that his show will shutter in May 2026. Of course, he came prepared with props, revealing he was carrying a headshot and resume, according to reporting by Variety. While this moment was celebrated by Colbert and his peers, it just might be a tipping point for Trump, who has been lambasted by comedic media portrayals throughout much of his second presidential term.
President Donald Trump has been lambasted by Stephen Colbert and others
Of course, Donald Trump has shown off his notoriously thin skin throughout his time in political leadership and beyond, but 2025 has been decidedly unkind to him. There was the unflattering portrayal of Trump on South Park in August 2025 that surely has him circling the drain of a crash-out. But before this, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers had been diligently chipping away at the president for entertainment.
Kimmel in particular has been a loud voice against the entire Trump family, but it was Colbert who got caught in a legal mess with his parent company and the president. After Colbert dunked on Paramount settling with Trump in a lawsuit, he just happened to find his show on the chopping block, according to the Associated Press. The lawsuit was over Trump's displeasure with how a "60 Minutes" interview with political rival Kamala Harris was edited. Since the company was looking to make a major merger that had to be approved by the Trump administration, it seemed to some skeptics as though it opted to play nice and pay out.
Everyone is now waiting for Trump to take to Truth Social and lambast the standing ovation for Colbert, who chatted with Harris about her political future on his show in July 2025. Get the popcorn, the fireworks are sure to be amazing.