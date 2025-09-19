Karoline Leavitt Draws Inspo From One Of Kate Middleton's Worst Outfits (& Looks Just As Messy)
Amidst seemingly endless tacky outfits we can't believe Karoline Leavitt actually wore, the U.S. press secretary has officially put her bewildering wardrobe on display across the pond. Despite being among the worst-dressed guests during Donald and Melania Trump's U.K. state visit this week, Leavitt proudly showed off the outfits she donned on the trip on her Instagram Story. And, a look she wore while brushing shoulders with the royals reminded us of one of the worst 'fits a historically fashionable royal has ever worn.
On September 18, 2025, Leavitt posted three mirror selfies on her Instagram Story showing off what she called a "Truly spectacular 48 hours in the [U.K.]!" She shared her outfit from the day prior, captioned "Day Two" with a pink heart. The outfit was a pale pink two-piece set with a lace jacket, midi skirt, and matching heels. And, if anyone thought this ensemble looked a bit familiar, you are almost surely thinking of an ensemble Catherine, Princess of Wales wore just a few months ago for a similar occasion — and both looks left something to be desired.
Karoline Leavitt and Kate Middleton both didn't nail their respective versions of this look
Catherine, Princess of Wales has certainly had some iconic fashion moments over the years. Leave it to Karoline Leavitt to choose one of her fashion fails to emulate. Just over two months prior to Donald Trump's state visit to the U.K., French President Emmanuel Macron dropped in on the royal family for his own state visit. For the special occasion, Kate Middleton wore a monochromatic look, made up of a baby pink Dior jacket, a tulle midi skirt, pumps, and a matching hat. While we can certainly see the idea behind Kate's all-pink look, the outfit seemed to swallow her up and gave her an odd silhouette. The mismatched fabrics were also a strange choice.
It was hard not to think of Kate's pale pink midi skirt look when we saw Leavitt's state visit 'fit. Of course, Leavitt is known for dressing way older than she is, and the combination of the silhouette and lace detailing of her two-piece set definitely gave off some older vibes. Not to mention, the press secretary also mixed textures with this 'fit. There is certainly a version of a baby pink two-piece set with a midi skirt and heels that would look chic and fashionable for a state visit. Let's just say — neither Leavitt nor Kate has found it quite yet.