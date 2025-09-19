When Raffaele Sollecito woke up on the morning of November 2, 2007, he was a computer science student who was planning a day trip to the Italian town of Gubbio with his new American girlfriend, Amanda Knox. By that evening, he was involved in a murder case that would change his life forever. Indeed, hours before, Knox's British roommate, Meredith Kercher, had been murdered. Police took Sollecito and Knox in for questioning and on November 6, arrested them on suspicion of murder.

What proceeded was a series of trials that would shake Kim Kardashian's work in criminal justice reform to its core. In 2009, Sollecito and Knox were convicted of murder. Two years later, in appeals court, the Italian judicial system reversed the original decision, freeing Sollecito and Knox. In 2013, however, the tides turned, and Sollecito and Knox were convicted with the same murder a second time. Ultimately, in 2015, the case made it to Italy's highest court of appeals, where investigators found that there was no evidence indicating that Sollecito and Knox had murdered Kercher. It was determined that the only person responsible for Kercher's death was a man named Rudy Guede, who had already been convicted of the crime.

Sollecito's acquittal, unfortunately, only came after he spent time in prison. By then, a media heyday had destroyed his reputation and Amanda Knox became known as "Foxy Knoxy" by the public. Because of these dynamics, the former computer science student has had a difficult time adjusting to normal life.