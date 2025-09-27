This Is What Usha Vance Typically Eats In A Day

The second lady of the United States, Usha Vance, is an Indian American whose parents are from the Andhra Pradesh region. She grew up in San Diego, California, but her Indian culture influenced her growing up — it's why she still follows a vegetarian diet today. She introduced her husband, JD Vance, as a "meat-and-potatoes kind of guy" at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, per the Los Angeles Times, but said he learned how to cook traditional Indian cuisine from her mother. So, what do the Vances eat every day?

Usha spoke to NDTV during a recent trip to India about the traditional Indian dishes that her family enjoys. She said JD likes making chana masala, a chickpea curry cooked in a tomato and onion base with spices like chili powder, fresh chilis, coriander, and a spice blend called garam masala. She also mentioned dosas, a savory Indian crepe made with a fermented lentil and rice batter.

"I think it looks exactly like what you might imagine. Sometimes it's very simple, and it's sambar and rice and some sort of koora. Sometimes it's a little more complicated — my mom pulls out all the stops and makes palao or a few other dishes. But it's a vegetarian household, so that usually defines it," Usha said, describing a typical meal in her home on NDTV.