Subtle Red Flags In Melania And Barron Trump's Relationship
Melania and Barron Trump have always had a strange relationship. From the beginning, it was clear the first lady and her only son would be close-knit, since dad Donald Trump was never the diaper-changing, play-catch-in-the-yard type. But Melania often seems to go beyond mere mama-bear instincts, and there are signs Barron is starting to untie the apron strings. When President Trump was in his first term, and then ran again in 2020, Barron was too young to get into politics, and both his parents guarded his privacy fiercely. But even after Trump ran for a third time, Melania kept Barron away from the campaign trail. After the news broke that Barron had been invited to speak as a Florida delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Melania's office quickly shot down the offer (per Newsweek).
When it came time to choose a college, Barron's reason for attending NYU was reportedly to live close to his maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs, as well as to enjoy the comfort of living in Trump Tower along with his mother. Yet Knavs passed away not long after he began freshman year, and despite Melania's declarations that she was proud of his independence, sources told People the first lady seemed to be having trouble giving her son space. "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," an insider confided. "She always knows where he is and what he's doing."
Barron has made a big move
Barron's latest move suggests he may be trying to put some distance between himself and his mom. As the 2025 school year at New York University got underway, many an eyebrow was raised at the realization Barron Trump hadn't made an appearance anywhere on campus. Had the rigors of college life taken their toll on him? Finally, on September 15, People revealed the truth: The youngest first son had transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C., campus for the semester. The switch not only allows Barron to study politics in the heart of America's capital, it also puts him in close proximity to his dad.
It's hard not to wonder, though, whether Barron's decision was entirely based on his study plans. As he inches closer to full adulthood, it's natural he would want some degree of independence from his family. If First Lady Melania Trump is holding to her plans to divide her time between Washington and the family residences in New York and Palm Beach, she'll have less opportunity to keep constant tabs on her son. The sophomore might be doing some healing from a broken heart, as well. Back in May 2025, Barron's love life appeared to be heating up with rumors he had a girlfriend, but his sudden move 200 miles south hints the romance might have cooled.
What do Barron's school plans mean for his mom?
Melania Trump had planned to stay in New York while Barron attended college, with both staying in their luxury Trump Tower digs. Now that her son is spending part of his sophomore year in D.C., all eyes will be on her to see whether she gives him space. It doesn't look promising so far: The first lady appeared at an early September meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education, then days later accompanied the president to the 9/11 memorial service at the Pentagon. She returned to Washington with Donald Trump after their state visit to the UK to meet with the royals too.
Back when the president was making his third run for office, the first lady made it clear she would come to the nation's capital only when it was necessary to fulfill her duties. So if her schedule suddenly shifts to include more Washington-based activities for the duration of Barron's stay, it would seem just a little too coincidental. Ditto if Melania vanishes from the White House at the same time her son returns to NYU's Manhattan campus; this would suggest her mothering has crossed the line into "smother" territory. She might take a few lessons from past presidential moms: Hillary Clinton didn't feel the need to stay in California when Chelsea attended Stanford, and Laura Bush's twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara, went to schools in different states without their mom around.