Subtle Red Flags In Melania And Barron Trump's Relationship

Melania and Barron Trump have always had a strange relationship. From the beginning, it was clear the first lady and her only son would be close-knit, since dad Donald Trump was never the diaper-changing, play-catch-in-the-yard type. But Melania often seems to go beyond mere mama-bear instincts, and there are signs Barron is starting to untie the apron strings. When President Trump was in his first term, and then ran again in 2020, Barron was too young to get into politics, and both his parents guarded his privacy fiercely. But even after Trump ran for a third time, Melania kept Barron away from the campaign trail. After the news broke that Barron had been invited to speak as a Florida delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Melania's office quickly shot down the offer (per Newsweek).

When it came time to choose a college, Barron's reason for attending NYU was reportedly to live close to his maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs, as well as to enjoy the comfort of living in Trump Tower along with his mother. Yet Knavs passed away not long after he began freshman year, and despite Melania's declarations that she was proud of his independence, sources told People the first lady seemed to be having trouble giving her son space. "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," an insider confided. "She always knows where he is and what he's doing."