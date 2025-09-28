The Bronzer Blunder We Hope Tiffany Trump Never Makes Again (& It's So Karoline Coded)

Even before the term "Republican makeup" started trending, members of Donald Trump's circle have been guilty of making heavy-handed makeup mistakes. Tiffany Trump, Donald's youngest daughter, has experimented with some over-the-top looks, including excessive eyeliner all around her eyes. In December 2018, Tiffany not only went all in on the eyeliner, she cranked up her use of bronzer, too. Unfortunately, some of her base layer created flashback and spotlighted her unblended bronzer. These darker areas were particularly noticeable on Tiffany's cheeks and down to her chin. The dark room with the massively glowing Christmas tree directly behind her head didn't help matters, since it became an additional spotlight on the patchy makeup.

While Tiffany's makeup mishaps usually involve excessively cakey looks, à la Kimberly Guilfoyle, this time her error was reminiscent of Karoline Leavitt. Two years later, Leavitt shared a snapshot on Instagram and captioned it, "A White House Christmas." The lack of blending made her bronzer concentrated around her nose and mouth, leaving her forehead and large patches under her eyes several shades lighter.

To avoid this error, both Tiffany and Leavitt could start with a lighter application of their bronzer. In addition, they might want to make sure their foundation is fully blended before they add products on top. "When you apply bronzer, what can happen is the distribution of foundation can start to get removed when you're sweeping a brush back and forward across the face," cautions makeup artist Wayne Goss. "A much easier way to go about it is to use the press motion." This more deliberate technique also helps avoid applying excessive product.