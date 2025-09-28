The Bronzer Blunder We Hope Tiffany Trump Never Makes Again (& It's So Karoline Coded)
Even before the term "Republican makeup" started trending, members of Donald Trump's circle have been guilty of making heavy-handed makeup mistakes. Tiffany Trump, Donald's youngest daughter, has experimented with some over-the-top looks, including excessive eyeliner all around her eyes. In December 2018, Tiffany not only went all in on the eyeliner, she cranked up her use of bronzer, too. Unfortunately, some of her base layer created flashback and spotlighted her unblended bronzer. These darker areas were particularly noticeable on Tiffany's cheeks and down to her chin. The dark room with the massively glowing Christmas tree directly behind her head didn't help matters, since it became an additional spotlight on the patchy makeup.
While Tiffany's makeup mishaps usually involve excessively cakey looks, à la Kimberly Guilfoyle, this time her error was reminiscent of Karoline Leavitt. Two years later, Leavitt shared a snapshot on Instagram and captioned it, "A White House Christmas." The lack of blending made her bronzer concentrated around her nose and mouth, leaving her forehead and large patches under her eyes several shades lighter.
To avoid this error, both Tiffany and Leavitt could start with a lighter application of their bronzer. In addition, they might want to make sure their foundation is fully blended before they add products on top. "When you apply bronzer, what can happen is the distribution of foundation can start to get removed when you're sweeping a brush back and forward across the face," cautions makeup artist Wayne Goss. "A much easier way to go about it is to use the press motion." This more deliberate technique also helps avoid applying excessive product.
Eyeliner seems to be Tiffany's most common mistake
Unlike Donald Trump, whose bronzer obsession keeps increasing, Tiffany Trump's bronzer errors seem pretty infrequent. Instead, eyeliner continues to be Tiffany's weakest point. Her continued reliance on heavy black rings around her eyes gives the illusion of making her eyes look smaller. Without makeup, Tiffany is almost unrecognizable. Freed from layers of excess product, her eyes become a focal point, and their blue color really pops.
However, when she does want to glam up, perhaps Tiffany could stick with a more middle-ground approach. For instance, makeup artist Sheila Robertson-Ybarra created a slightly lighter makeup look for Tiffany in 2020. Although Robertson-Ybarra's eyeliner application was still on the more prominent side, it was less than the very smoky eye that Tiffany often favors. As a bonus, the makeup artist used only the barest hint of bronzer. " ... she has PERFECT SKIN!" Robertson-Ybarra gushed on Instagram, with the "100" emoji.
When she's not relying on a pro, Tiffany could try using a brush to blend and soften the liner. In addition, she should probably switch up her liner color. "But if you have light skin and/or light features, wearing black eyeliner can be really harsh," notes beauty YouTuber Marlena Stell. "Anything that isn't pitch black is gonna come across a bit softer." Besides looking more flattering, different colors can accentuate Tiffany's eyes, rather than diminishing them. She might even want to try and experiment with more than one color at a time for a striking look.