What Really Led To Bradley Cooper's Downfall From Fame

Within a few years, Bradley Cooper went from "A Star is Born" to a supernova. The formerly beloved actor's downfall from fame arguably began the moment he decided to direct and star in "Maestro," a biopic of famed composer Leonard Bernstein. The 2023 film became the subject of intense backlash as soon as its first look hit the Internet, since commentators couldn't help but notice that Cooper was wearing a prosthetic nose for the part. When netizens were done calling him antisemitic, "The Hangover's" breakout star gave them another reason to get mad. While speaking to fellow filmmaker Spike Lee for Variety's "Directors on Directors" series in December 2023, Cooper shared that he only allowed people who were absolutely essential to a scene to be on set for "Maestro."

Then, he proudly disclosed that he made the rather bizarre decision to not have chairs on set, explaining, "I've always hated chairs on sets; your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair." Cooper's comments didn't sit well with social media users, who accused the "American Sniper" star of creating a toxic work environment. Further, many concerned commentators pointed out that his cast and crew would have undoubtedly found it grueling to get through hours-long shoots without comfortable seating.

The actor-turned-director dug himself into an even deeper hole once awards season rolled around proper. Cooper's acting skills didn't do much to hide the disappointment in his eyes when he watched Cillian Murphy beat him to the best male actor Golden Globe for his role in "Oppenheimer." In fact, Cooper's appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes left everyone annoyed, and critics added more salt to his wounds by reminding the Oscar nominee that he had spent years on his performance only to walk away empty-handed.