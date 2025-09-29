What Really Led To Bradley Cooper's Downfall From Fame
Within a few years, Bradley Cooper went from "A Star is Born" to a supernova. The formerly beloved actor's downfall from fame arguably began the moment he decided to direct and star in "Maestro," a biopic of famed composer Leonard Bernstein. The 2023 film became the subject of intense backlash as soon as its first look hit the Internet, since commentators couldn't help but notice that Cooper was wearing a prosthetic nose for the part. When netizens were done calling him antisemitic, "The Hangover's" breakout star gave them another reason to get mad. While speaking to fellow filmmaker Spike Lee for Variety's "Directors on Directors" series in December 2023, Cooper shared that he only allowed people who were absolutely essential to a scene to be on set for "Maestro."
Then, he proudly disclosed that he made the rather bizarre decision to not have chairs on set, explaining, "I've always hated chairs on sets; your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair." Cooper's comments didn't sit well with social media users, who accused the "American Sniper" star of creating a toxic work environment. Further, many concerned commentators pointed out that his cast and crew would have undoubtedly found it grueling to get through hours-long shoots without comfortable seating.
The actor-turned-director dug himself into an even deeper hole once awards season rolled around proper. Cooper's acting skills didn't do much to hide the disappointment in his eyes when he watched Cillian Murphy beat him to the best male actor Golden Globe for his role in "Oppenheimer." In fact, Cooper's appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes left everyone annoyed, and critics added more salt to his wounds by reminding the Oscar nominee that he had spent years on his performance only to walk away empty-handed.
Bradley Cooper has done some questionable things offscreen, too
The Internet's dislike wasn't just limited to the most uncomfortable things Bradley Cooper did and said during his 2024 Oscars campaign either. In September 2025, Cooper proved that he's the worst with his bad boyfriend behavior with Gigi Hadid. The "Silver Linings Playbook" star apparently had bigger priorities when he stepped out to support his partner at a party for her Vogue cover. While entering the event, Cooper used one hand to hold onto Gigi and the other to clasp his phone so that he could watch the Philadelphia Eagles play.
Bradley Cooper is a legend for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/F29wrRXMuJ
— The Eagle Times (@TheEagleTimes_) September 17, 2025
The photos from their exit begged the question: Why couldn't Cooper give his partner his undivided attention on a date night that would've been especially hard to come by because of their busy schedules? Notably, even Hadid and Cooper's hard launch back in May 2025 sparked a similarly brutal Internet war over their 20-year age gap. However, that wasn't the first time netizens accused the Oscar nominee of questionable behavior in a relationship. When Cooper performed a medley from "A Star is Born" with Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars, viewers couldn't help but notice the co-stars' close proximity and explosive chemistry.
Soon, they began speculating that the actor had cheated on his then-partner Irina Shayk with the Grammy-winning singer. Chatting with Oprah Winfrey for Elle, in November 2019, the "Bad Romance" hitmaker clarified that she and Cooper had actually choreographed their movements in the performance to mimic two people in love, to match the film's themes. Still, the Gaga cheating rumors didn't help Cooper's reputation in the slightest.