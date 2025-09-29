What The Cast Of Rizzoli & Isles Looks Like Now
The following article mentions suicide and mental health issues.
Take a former Assistant D.A. from "Law & Order" and a special agent from "NCIS," team them with a prolific character actor, throw in a beloved cast member from "The Sopranos" for added flavor, and let it simmer for seven seasons, and you've got one of the most popular procedurals ever to find its way to basic cable.
Based on a series of novels by Tess Garritsen, "Rizzoli & Isles" made its debut on TNT in 2010, focusing on Boston detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander) and their day-to-day lives. The premiere episode was the second-highest debut ever for a basic cable TV series, setting the stage for a successful first season, and when the second season premiere drew 6.3 million viewers, it was clear that the show was destined for a lengthy run. "If you want a roller coaster ride, watch our show," Harmon told The Columbian in 2010 (via Start TV). "We don't have to dumb it down for the audience, and we take real pride in that. We have left the adventure and puzzle up to them to figure out; we include the audience as the detective or the enemy or the parents who have lost their child. We don't just walk in and magically figure out everything."
Although it's been almost a decade since its conclusion, the female-driven series is still wildly popular, pulling in major streaming numbers to this day. A lot has changed since the legal drama took its final bow, but many of the stars have continued to find success in front of the camera. Here's what the cast of "Rizzoli & Isles" looks like now.
Angie Harmon
When Angie Harmon starred alongside David Hasselhoff in the supernatural syndicated spin-off known as "Baywatch Nights" (and, yes, this is a real thing that happened), most viewers likely never imagined that she'd go on to become a staple of the primetime lineup, most famously as ADA Abbie Carmichael on "Law & Order." After spending three seasons in the courtroom, Harmon left in 2001 with plans to make a full-time jump to film work, but she shifted gears again in 2005, heading to NBC to star in "Inconceivable," a short-lived series set in an infertility clinic, followed by the 2006 ABC series "Women's Murder Club," which also got the axe all too quickly.
In 2010, however, Harmon finally found a series that kept her gainfully employed for much longer: "Rizzoli & Isles," where she played Boston police detective Jane Rizzoli for seven seasons. "I've grown up on the show," Harmon told Parade in 2016. "Jane Rizzoli is just an intricate and important part of my life. I don't know that I'm going to be able to just say good-bye to her. I'm hoping that a part of her hangs around in my personality for the rest of my life."
After "Rizzoli & Isles" wrapped in 2016, the model turned actor stepped back from doing any heavy lifting work-wise. Harmon focused on her relatively low-key personal life, becoming engaged to "Days of Our Lives" actor Greg Vaughan in 2019. Alas, the engagement was called off in 2021, which coincided with her return to acting in the 2022 Lifetime movie "Buried in Barstow," which she also executive-produced. To date, she hasn't popped up in any other acting roles, but she hasn't been completely absent from the spotlight: she did make an appearance on a 2023 episode of "Beat Bobby Flay."
Sasha Alexander
Sasha Alexander spent a great deal of the early 2000s bouncing between guest-starring roles ("CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Friends"), recurring roles ("Dawson's Creek," where she played Pacey's sister), and series-regular roles on short-lived series ("Wasteland," "Presidio Med"). It was playing Special Agent Caitlin Todd on the first two seasons of "NCIS" (2003-2005) that finally made her a familiar face to mainstream audiences. However, to be fair, it was Alexander's spectacular departure from "NCIS" at the end of Season 2 that really cemented her into people's memories.
Joining Angie Harmon as the other titular character in "Rizzoli & Isles," Alexander told Collider that her decision to accept the gig was tied to the quality of the script and the compelling characters. "I really loved Maura Isles, who was very fascinating to me. I was very compelled by a woman who would choose this profession. She came from a very highly-educated, wealthy background and could have chosen to do a lot of other things, and has this uber-feminine, modern woman mentality, but works this job. There was just something intriguing about it."
In 2007, Alexander married director Edoardo Ponti, and they share two children. (Edoardo's mother is Sofia Loren, and his and Alexander's kids are the film legend's grandchildren.) Alexander has managed to find a balance between her work life and her personal life. Since wrapping "Rizzoli & Isles" in 2016, she's worked on a handful of films, most notably Netflix's "Dangerous Lies" in 2020, and she's made a wide variety of TV appearances as well, including roles on "FBI," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Law & Order," "The Morning Show," and the DC animated series "Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons."
Bruce McGill
Going into "Rizzoli & Isles," Bruce McGill had easily the largest filmography of anyone in the series' cast, having carved out a career as one of the most bankable character actors in Hollywood. From his most memorable early role as D-Day in "Animal House" through dramatic turns in such films as "Silkwood" and "The Insider," and even appearances on TV series ranging from "MacGyver" and "Miami Vice" to "Babylon 5" and "Quantum Leap," McGill has been working steadily in front of the camera since the '70s and has no plans to stop anytime soon.
One thing he hadn't had through the majority of those years, however, was a long-lasting series gig, and the role of Det. Vince Korzak on "Rizzoli & Isles" provided him with one that was perfect for his career: it was regular work, but the seasons were short enough that it provided him with windows that allowed him to continue his feature film appearances. As he told The A.V. Club in 2012, "It's a great little world to swim in, and I'm really enjoying having a television show. I like work, I like to work, and it's nice it's all in one town, and I'm not spending as much time in airports as I used to."
Since leaving Korzak behind, McGill has essentially continued to be as prolific an actor as he was in the past. picking up recurring roles on "Suits," "Shades of Blue," and "Reacher." He can currently be seen starring alongside Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman on the Paramount+ series "Lioness," created by Taylor Sheridan.
Lorraine Bracco
Brooklyn-born Lorraine Bracco actually first stepped in front of the camera in France, starring in the 1979 film adaptation of Marc Camoletti's play "Duos sur canapé." She went on to nab parts in movies like "The Pick-up Artist" and "Someone to Watch Over Me" before landing career-defining roles in "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos."
Three years after she stopped playing Tony Soprano's therapist, Dr. Melfi, Bracco found her next major TV gig: Angela Rizzoli, the Rizzoli family matriarch. "I've always just looked for material that I think I could do well. I think that's my criteria of finding work. And I knew about Tess Gerritsen's books, I'd read them, I'd been a big fan for a long time, so when it came up, I said, 'Ah, somebody finally got it together.'" she told Assignment X.
After "Rizzoli & Isles," Bracco returned to bouncing between film and television, taking on roles in "The Birthday Cake" and "The Union" as well as voicing Sofia the Seagull in Disney's live-action version of "Pinocchio," She also did a half-dozen episodes of "Blue Bloods" as Mayor Margaret Dutton, and most recently she was part of the ensemble Netflix comedy "Nonnas," directed by Stephen Chbosky and starring Vince Vaughn.
Jordan Bridges
Did you catch that last name? Yes, the truth about Hallmark Channel star Jordan Bridges is that he's part of a Hollywood dynasty. His father is Beau Bridges, his uncle is Jeff Bridges, and his grandfather was Lloyd Bridges. Although he actually started his acting career at age 5, appearing in the 1982 TV movie "The Kid from Nowhere," directed by his dad, then followed that with the 1986 TV movie "The Thanksgiving Promise," which starred the whole Bridges family. From there, he continued to build his filmography, racking up credits like the Melissa Joan Hart and Adrian Grenier comedy "Drive Me Crazy."
After a recurring role on "Dawson's Creek" and a series-regular role on the short-lived "Law & Order" spinoff "Conviction," Bridges landed the "Rizzoli & Isles" gig, playing Frankie Rizzoli, Jr., the brother of Angie Harmon's character, throughout the full run of the series. "One of the great gifts of my job is that I get to learn something new every time. I get to throw myself into a life I wouldn't normally have the opportunity to do in the normal course of events. On this job learning a respect for law enforcement has been huge for me, personally. I have a real newfound respect for the tough job that they do," he told Starry Mag in 2016.
Since the conclusion of the series, Bridges has continued to work steadily, turning up in a recurring role on the NBC series "Gone." In 2024, he became part of the ensemble cast of the Apple TV+ series "Palm Royale," playing the Ambassador to Luxembourg and husband to Dinah, played by Leslie Bibb.
Lee Thompson Young
Lee Thompson Young was bitten by the acting bug at age 10 after playing the role of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the play "A Night of Stars and Dreams" by Dwight Woods. That decision led him to audition for the role of the titular character in the Disney Channel series "The Famous Jett Jackson," which — as history reveals — he won. After three seasons, 65 episodes, and a TV movie, the series came to a conclusion in 2001. Young hit the ground running, doing an arc on CBS's "The Guardian," appearing in the feature-film version of "Friday Night Lights," and making memorable appearances on shows ranging from "Smallville" to "Scrubs," but it wasn't until "Rizzoli & Isles" that he found his way into another series-regular role.
"The most challenging thing, and it's similar on all television shows, is that we're doing 15 episodes, and the challenge is to come in on episode ten with the same intensity and freshness and excitement that you had in episode one, keeping it alive and staying 100% involved in your character over six months," Young told Media Mikes in 2011. He also acknowledged, however, that he loved doing research for the role, which involved spending about a week with the Boston Police Department's homicide department.
In 2013, Young died by suicide. He was found at his home after he didn't show up to the "Rizzoli & Isles" set for work. It was later revealed that the actor had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been suffering from depression. After his death, his family launched the Lee Thompson Young Foundation to help remove the stigma surrounding mental illness.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, or needs help with mental health, please contact the relevant resources below:
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Brian Goodman
Brian Goodman made his motion picture debut in a 1998 indie film called "Southie," but his dreams of being an actor started when he was still in grade school. However, a stint in prison lasting from 1989 to 1994 forced him to put those dreams on hold. Once he was out, he did pick up small film roles here and there. As he told MovieWeb, "They were doing a couple local films in Boston when I was on parole, and I was encouraged by somebody, 'You should go and read for one of these roles.'" After he finished up his parole and moved to Los Angeles, he quickly began to find more consistent employment.
Among the additions to his filmography: a series-regular role on the ABC crime drama "Line of Fire" and appearances on a significant number of popular dramas, including "NYPD Blue," "CSI," "Lost," "Criminal Minds," "Leverage," "Bones," "CSI: NY," "Justified," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." Perhaps most notable, however, was his role as both director and actor in the 2008 film "What Doesn't Kill You," which was actually inspired by his own story.
Although he starred out in a recurring capacity for the first two seasons of "Rizzoli & Isles," Goodman's role of Lt. Sean Cavanaugh became a series regular for seasons three and four, after which he dropped back down to a recurring capacity for Season 5. Since departing the series, he's continued to shift back and forth between acting and directing, helming the films "Black Butterfly" (2017) and "Last Seen Alive" (2022) and appearing in the TV series "Aquarius," "Chance," and — most recently — the Paramount+ series adaptation of "Fatal Attraction."
Idara Victor
As part of the New York theater scene during the 2000s, it's no surprise that Idara Victor first made headway on her TV career by appearing on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," doing so while appearing on Broadway in "Les Misérables." (As if all of that wasn't New York enough for you, she also went on to land a guest role on "Law & Order" and a small part in "How to Make It In America.") Her on-camera career expanded tremendously after making the move to Los Angeles in the 2010s, with appearances on "Mad Men," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Private Practice."
Indeed, Victor was so in-demand that she's the only cast member of "Rizzoli & Isles" to hold the distinction of being a regular on that series (as Det. Nina Holiday) while also recurring on a different series: "Turn: Washington's Spies," where she played Abigal, a.k.a. Agent 355. Although the pace was slower on the latter series, Victor found her groove on "Rizzoli & Isles" pretty quickly. "All of the actors had learned each other's rhythms over the years and were working together so seamlessly. I had to jump in there like it was double-dutch and just flow with everyone! But, they made it easy for me by embracing me like family right away," she told Cliché Magazine in 2015.
Since the end of the series, Victor has only done one film — 2019's "Alita: Battle Angel" –— but she's continued to be a regular face on TV. Perhaps most notably, she was a series regular on "The Minx," which started on HBO Max before making the jump to Starz for its second and final season.
Adam Sinclair
A transplant from Scotland, Adam Sinclair's acting career was in full swing by the time he made his way across the pond, having starred on such series as "As If" and "Mile High" as well as appearing in the films "Boyz Unlimited" and, most famously, "Irvine Welsh's Ecstacy." His first big American production was "24: Live Another Day," in which he played CIA Analyst Gavin Leonard, although even that was filmed in London. (It's also where he met his wife, Michelle Kath, who just so happens to be fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland's stepdaughter.)
Sinclair didn't join "Rizzoli & Isles" as Isles' assistant, Dr. Kent Drake, until Season 6, and even that was only in a recurring role, but he was made a series regular for the show's seventh and final season. "When you first come onto a show, some shows are such massive productions that you kind of get lost in the production. This show wasn't like that. This show was a very beautifully well-oiled machine. Everybody was very relaxed in what they do, very professional in what they do, and they made me feel welcome from [day one]," he told KSiteTV.
Since "Rizzoli & Isles," however, Sinclair has done precious little acting, opting instead to shift his focus to a completely different career: serving as CEO of First Take Aviation, a flight school based in Van Nuys, California.
Tina Huang
Born in Dallas, Texas, but raised in New York City's Chinatown, Tina Huang attended the LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts and graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts before moving to Los Angeles in 2003. After spending several years doing theater, she made her TV debut as a prison guard on "The Young and the Restless" and then settled into regular work as a guest star on various prime-time series as well as other soap operas, including 10 episodes of "General Hospital."
Although Huang was never a series regular on "Rizzoli & Isles," her character, Susie Chang, was the senior criminalist of the Boston PD's crime lab, so she still popped up pretty often, appearing in a total of 31 episodes. Indeed, she was on the series often enough to be spotted even when in a Halloween costume at the Los Angeles Zoo. "I met this woman who recognized me from the show, and it turns out she's a medical examiner, so she invited me down to the L.A. County Forensics Lab (and) she gave me this whole tour," she told TV Megasite.
After leaving "Rizzoli and Isles" in spectacular fashion prior to the series' finale (and we'll just leave it at that), Huang jumped right back into bouncing from gig to gig, keeping consistently busy. In the intervening years, she's appeared on multiple episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Arrow," and she's done voice work for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." Huang continues to appear on the long-running soap "Days of Our Lives" as Melinda Trask.