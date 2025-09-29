The following article mentions suicide and mental health issues.

Take a former Assistant D.A. from "Law & Order" and a special agent from "NCIS," team them with a prolific character actor, throw in a beloved cast member from "The Sopranos" for added flavor, and let it simmer for seven seasons, and you've got one of the most popular procedurals ever to find its way to basic cable.

Based on a series of novels by Tess Garritsen, "Rizzoli & Isles" made its debut on TNT in 2010, focusing on Boston detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander) and their day-to-day lives. The premiere episode was the second-highest debut ever for a basic cable TV series, setting the stage for a successful first season, and when the second season premiere drew 6.3 million viewers, it was clear that the show was destined for a lengthy run. "If you want a roller coaster ride, watch our show," Harmon told The Columbian in 2010 (via Start TV). "We don't have to dumb it down for the audience, and we take real pride in that. We have left the adventure and puzzle up to them to figure out; we include the audience as the detective or the enemy or the parents who have lost their child. We don't just walk in and magically figure out everything."

Although it's been almost a decade since its conclusion, the female-driven series is still wildly popular, pulling in major streaming numbers to this day. A lot has changed since the legal drama took its final bow, but many of the stars have continued to find success in front of the camera. Here's what the cast of "Rizzoli & Isles" looks like now.