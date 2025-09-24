Ainsley Earhardt's Red Hot Outfit Was A Total Fashion Fail For This One Reason
Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt's outfits have completely missed the mark on more than one occasion since she first joined the network nearly two decades ago. For the most part, she played it safe with her recent ensemble on "Fox & Friends." Yet, photos that she posted on Instagram showing her posing with today's guests prove that sometimes, even one minor tailoring issue can make a 'fit a flop.
On September 24, Earhardt took to Instagram to show her posing with "Fox & Friends" guest, Montana Boyz TikTok personality, Mark Estes. Estes and his girlfriend, influencer Sommer Ray, smiled alongside Earhardt while Estes promoted the upcoming season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." Earhardt certainly stole the spotlight in the two photos, as she wore a bright red suit while being flanked by her two guests wearing neutral colors. Upon closer examination, though, most folks likely noticed that something about Earhardt's suit wasn't quite right. The problem? The extra awkward length of her pants.
Ainsley Earhardt proves that the wrong suit length can be painfully obvious
Ainsley Earhardt often chooses outfits that flaunt her killer legs. In this look, though, all she was really flaunting was her ankles. Her red pants weren't capris, but they weren't quite long enough to be a normal length, either. And the result was a suit that looked like it didn't quite fit her. Earhardt is on the taller side, standing at 5'8". So, chances are that these pants were simply a standard length that wasn't long enough for her. And, in such a bold color and paired with eye-catching gold pumps, it was easy for anyone's eye to go right to her accidentally-exposed ankles.
Despite her best efforts, showing off her legs often doesn't distract from Earhardt's underwhelming style, and this look was an example of how important it is for Earhardt to dress for her long legs. Tailoring and alterations can be important — especially when it comes to suits. So, in the future, Earhardt may want to make sure her suit fits her well before she gets in front of the camera.