Ainsley Earhardt's Red Hot Outfit Was A Total Fashion Fail For This One Reason

Ainsley Earhardt often chooses outfits that flaunt her killer legs. In this look, though, all she was really flaunting was her ankles. Her red pants weren't capris, but they weren't quite long enough to be a normal length, either. And the result was a suit that looked like it didn't quite fit her. Earhardt is on the taller side, standing at 5'8". So, chances are that these pants were simply a standard length that wasn't long enough for her. And, in such a bold color and paired with eye-catching gold pumps, it was easy for anyone's eye to go right to her accidentally-exposed ankles.

Despite her best efforts, showing off her legs often doesn't distract from Earhardt's underwhelming style, and this look was an example of how important it is for Earhardt to dress for her long legs. Tailoring and alterations can be important — especially when it comes to suits. So, in the future, Earhardt may want to make sure her suit fits her well before she gets in front of the camera.