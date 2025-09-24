Kamala Harris Puts JD Vance's Sketchy Behavior Under The Microscope With Just 2 Words
Remember when that bonkers conspiracy theory about Justin Bieber reportedly being seen shapeshifting into a giant reptile spread across the internet? Thankfully, when former Vice President Kamala Harris recently called Vice President JD Vance a "shape-shifter" in her new tell-all book, "107 Days," she wasn't calling him a lizard.
"JD Vance is a shape-shifter. And a shifty guy," she wrote (via USA Today). If Harris wasn't referring to a reptilian side, then to what was she referring? She alluded to the fact that Vance is an expert at changing how he presents himself to different people. It's similar to that one mean kid in class who was the sweetest to the teacher and other adults, but a total nightmare to fellow classmates.
Her word choice is interesting, especially because Vance was super anti-Trump years before he became Donald Trump's second-in-command. Ron Howard, who directed the film adaptation of Vance's book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," shared in a 2022 interview with Variety that when he and Vance worked together, Vance "didn't care for Trump." In fact, Vance once even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2016, "My god what an idiot," referring to Trump. Per Politico, the post has since been deleted. Obviously, something happened between then and now to change Vance's mind — that, or he is just able to compartmentalize his feelings about the president to further his agenda.
Trump and Vance have a complicated relationship
It's no secret that politics have changed Vice President JD Vance, based on side-by-side photos of him before and after working in the White House, both physically and mentally. However, many people suspect Vance is secretly turning on President Donald Trump, especially after the VP's shady meeting with Rupert Murdoch in June 2025. Shortly after that clandestine meetup, the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Murdoch, published an article claiming Trump once wrote a racy letter with a vulgar drawing to Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday. The outlet reported that the last line of Trump's message was, "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." The president denied to the Wall Street Journal that the letter and drawing were done by him.
In August 2025, a post shared to X by The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump and anti-MAGA movement, said, "JD is warming up in the wings, waiting for his moment. He seems to think Donald won't hang on much longer."
Kamala Harris isn't the only person to notice Vance's purported "shape-shifter" abilities. Back in October 2024, political commentator Tim Miller said on X, "Gotta admit JD's ability to code switch from a sociopathic ass who is ambivalent to human suffering on MAGA bro podcasts to a guy who credibly seems like he doesn't want other people to die on the debate stage is a useful political skill that he has deployed with effect."