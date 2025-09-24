Kamala Harris Puts JD Vance's Sketchy Behavior Under The Microscope With Just 2 Words

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember when that bonkers conspiracy theory about Justin Bieber reportedly being seen shapeshifting into a giant reptile spread across the internet? Thankfully, when former Vice President Kamala Harris recently called Vice President JD Vance a "shape-shifter" in her new tell-all book, "107 Days," she wasn't calling him a lizard.

"JD Vance is a shape-shifter. And a shifty guy," she wrote (via USA Today). If Harris wasn't referring to a reptilian side, then to what was she referring? She alluded to the fact that Vance is an expert at changing how he presents himself to different people. It's similar to that one mean kid in class who was the sweetest to the teacher and other adults, but a total nightmare to fellow classmates.

Her word choice is interesting, especially because Vance was super anti-Trump years before he became Donald Trump's second-in-command. Ron Howard, who directed the film adaptation of Vance's book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," shared in a 2022 interview with Variety that when he and Vance worked together, Vance "didn't care for Trump." In fact, Vance once even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2016, "My god what an idiot," referring to Trump. Per Politico, the post has since been deleted. Obviously, something happened between then and now to change Vance's mind — that, or he is just able to compartmentalize his feelings about the president to further his agenda.