This Is Why Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Looks So Familiar

"Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly came from humble beginnings, but she shot to fame playing the sharp-tongued, tough-as-nails daughter of wealthy rancher John Dutton. Although the role of Beth Dutton made Reilly a household name,"Yellowstone" was not her first rodeo. Her career began when she was just a theater-obsessed teenager who fell in love with the craft while attending plays in London. "I just remember feeling so alive," she told the Independent about watching those productions. By the time she entered the "Sheridanverse," Reilly had already made a name for herself as a two-time Olivier Award-nominated stage actor and had a resume filled with small parts in big films and television shows.

Today, Reilly is an A-list star in her own right. She imbued Beth with such a potent combination of sex appeal, sass, and smarts that viewers couldn't look away, afraid to miss what she'd say or do next. She played her role so well that some fans are shocked when they realize Beth Dutton's voice is very different in real life — Reilly is British, after all. To play a character so filled with venom and vulnerability wasn't easy, especially considering that Beth couldn't be further from what Kelly Reilly is really like when the cameras aren't rolling. In fact, the actor told The New York Times that she credited the role with giving her more moxie in her real life. "Beth has given me a backbone," she said. "There's a strength in playing her all these years that I've definitely found a bit of."