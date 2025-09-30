The Royal Tradition Prince Harry's Son Archie Won't Be Following
The royal family is known for being big on tradition, but times are changing, and many traditions may not survive the next generation. One of those customs will end with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Harry is a well-known rule-breaker, and in September 2025, a representative for the disgraced royal revealed some major news.
Prince Archie will not be attending his dad's alma mater, Eton College, a prestigious all-boys boarding school in the U.K. for kids ages 13 through 18. Both William, Prince of Wales, and Harry attended the pricey institution, which costs parents a whopping £63,000, equal to a little less than $85,000 per year. "I can confirm that Prince Harry has not put Archie's name down for Eton," the spokesperson told E! News. "The Duke has no plans to send his son to Eton." Admittedly, Harry didn't have the best time at the school, sharing on "60 Minutes" that William told him to act like they were strangers. "At the time, it hurt," Harry said, who didn't understand why his brother didn't want him around.
Granted, Archie is only six years old, so it's not like he could attend the school tomorrow, but it's interesting that Harry has already decided his son won't be following in his footsteps. Of course, things could change within the next seven years, but that's unlikely to happen. Meanwhile, his cousin, Prince George of Wales, is likely to go there beginning September 2026, according to a source at the Daily Mail.
Harry's feud with his family may be to blame for the change
A major reason for this shakeup is likely due to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family being denied extra security when they're in his homeland. Back in May 2025, Harry told the BBC, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point." Ultimately, this decision stemmed from Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, choosing to leave the royal family and their duties, starting a new life in California. Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," as well as his Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan," only added fuel to the fiery feud between Harry and his family.
In September 2025, King Charles III met with his youngest son in the U.K. for the first time in over a year. Though the sitdown lasted under an hour, according to sources at the New York Post, it was still a step in the right direction. Hopefully, this will be the beginning of the end of Charles and Harry's years-long feud.
In that BBC interview, Harry lamented about not being able to show his children where he grew up. "I love my country," he said. But perhaps things will turn around, with Harry and Meghan's return to royal life not being as far-fetched as it seems. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are able to return to the U.K. with the extra security, maybe Prince Archie will attend Eton when he's old enough.