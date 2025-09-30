The Royal Tradition Prince Harry's Son Archie Won't Be Following

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The royal family is known for being big on tradition, but times are changing, and many traditions may not survive the next generation. One of those customs will end with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Harry is a well-known rule-breaker, and in September 2025, a representative for the disgraced royal revealed some major news.

Prince Archie will not be attending his dad's alma mater, Eton College, a prestigious all-boys boarding school in the U.K. for kids ages 13 through 18. Both William, Prince of Wales, and Harry attended the pricey institution, which costs parents a whopping £63,000, equal to a little less than $85,000 per year. "I can confirm that Prince Harry has not put Archie's name down for Eton," the spokesperson told E! News. "The Duke has no plans to send his son to Eton." Admittedly, Harry didn't have the best time at the school, sharing on "60 Minutes" that William told him to act like they were strangers. "At the time, it hurt," Harry said, who didn't understand why his brother didn't want him around.

Granted, Archie is only six years old, so it's not like he could attend the school tomorrow, but it's interesting that Harry has already decided his son won't be following in his footsteps. Of course, things could change within the next seven years, but that's unlikely to happen. Meanwhile, his cousin, Prince George of Wales, is likely to go there beginning September 2026, according to a source at the Daily Mail.