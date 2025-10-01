How Julianne And Derek Hough's Siblings Really Feel About Their Fame

Professional dancer and host Julianne Hough has grown up in the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom. She followed her brother Derek Hough's footsteps onto the show in 2007 at 18 and won the Mirrorball Trophy two seasons in a row. The siblings starred alongside each other on season 34 in 2025, with Julianne co-hosting and Derek at the judges' table. But Derek and Julianne have three sisters — Katherine, Sharee, and Marabeth Hough — who have private lives away from the spotlight. On a September 2025 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Julianne revealed how sisters felt about she and Derek's fame.

She told host Amanda Hirsch that the Hough sisters don't experience jealousy in the traditional sense, but one of them pursued acting and another moved to Nashville with aspirations of a music career. Her sisters are happy with their lives, she said, but that doesn't mean they don't wonder about what could've been. "There's no jealousy, but there is, like, a sadness that maybe there wasn't an opportunity for them to experience it," Julianne said. "...They have great lives, and they love their life. But, you know, it's a 'what if.' We had an opportunity that they didn't have."

Julianne admitted that she wasn't close to her sisters in the past because she was afraid that sharing some experiences would hurt their feelings. Plus, she also wondered what life would have been like if she had chosen a different path. "They were super close as sisters growing up. And so I didn't get to have the closeness of sisters and that bond," she shared with Hirsch. The dancer touched upon another issue that has affected her life as well. "Or, you know, they have marriages and kids and I don't have that experience," she explained.