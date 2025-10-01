Rare Times Erin Andrews Flaunted Her Killer Legs In These Stylish Looks

There's a reason Playboy once touted Erin Andrews as "America's Sexiest Sportscaster." The Fox Sports reporter is an ace when it comes to post-game interviews with NFL athletes, but has notably gained attention for her stylish work wardrobe. Andrews typically wears professional attire as a journalist and classic lines on the red carpet. However, she will occasionally spice things up with a peep of her long stems. Indeed, many of Andrews' best looks have shown off her killer legs.

There's no doubt that Andrews has succumbed to a few unforgettable fashion fails in her years on TV. However, the former ESPN personality has balanced those moments by being the most stylish person on the post-game field, aside from die-hard Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, of course. Andrews admittedly considers her sense of style "tomboyish" when picking out what to wear. "I love a T-shirt, I love a bomber, I love a jean shirt, I'm always in a hoodie," she told People. However, from her racy ballroom costumes on "Dancing with the Stars" to her bedazzled suit-dress at Super Bowl 2025, these looks are a daring contrast to her baseline style.