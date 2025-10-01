Rare Times Erin Andrews Flaunted Her Killer Legs In These Stylish Looks
There's a reason Playboy once touted Erin Andrews as "America's Sexiest Sportscaster." The Fox Sports reporter is an ace when it comes to post-game interviews with NFL athletes, but has notably gained attention for her stylish work wardrobe. Andrews typically wears professional attire as a journalist and classic lines on the red carpet. However, she will occasionally spice things up with a peep of her long stems. Indeed, many of Andrews' best looks have shown off her killer legs.
There's no doubt that Andrews has succumbed to a few unforgettable fashion fails in her years on TV. However, the former ESPN personality has balanced those moments by being the most stylish person on the post-game field, aside from die-hard Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, of course. Andrews admittedly considers her sense of style "tomboyish" when picking out what to wear. "I love a T-shirt, I love a bomber, I love a jean shirt, I'm always in a hoodie," she told People. However, from her racy ballroom costumes on "Dancing with the Stars" to her bedazzled suit-dress at Super Bowl 2025, these looks are a daring contrast to her baseline style.
Erin Andrews shows off her dancer's muscles on DWTS
She's made a name for herself in the sports world, but what you never knew about Erin Andrews is that she was a dancer. Thus, all it took was a bit of muscle memory to nail her "Dancing with the Stars" appearance on Season 10 — not to mention, she looked fantastic rocking a sequined Latin dress. While dancing the Argentine Tango with her partner and dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2010, Andrews donned a skin-tight, maroon, off-the-shoulder costume that boasted a black wrap skirt with a high slit, displaying her muscular legs. Of course, the ballroom dance heels accentuated what was already there.
Erin Andrews strutted the stage in a mini dress at the CMT Music Awards
Erin Andrews' time on television has included a host of hosting duties, from "Dancing with the Stars" to the CMT Music Awards. In 2016, the sportscaster graced the music awards stage in a black and white, geometric bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and a quad-length hem. Her toned pins sported a pair of sheer black nylon tights and black pumps. Her perfectly sculpted leg muscles make us wonder what Andrews eats in a day to stay that fit, not to mention what we can only imagine is an extensive workout regimen — drop the routine, Andrews!
Erin Andrews was unforgettable at An Unforgettable Evening
In 2017, Erin Andrews attended the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening event in a casual gown that we could never have predicted was in her closet. The sheerness of the off-the-shoulder, bohemian-style blue frock seemed very out of her style comfort zone, as she normally reaches for a business-professional pair of slacks and a blazer. Nonetheless, Andrews looked incredible, subtly hinting at the stunning physique she boasted underneath. She paired the look with an incredibly classy pair of strappy black heels and a matching black clutch.
The most stylish sportscaster on television award goes to Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews is a poignant reminder that femininity and athleticism can go hand-in-hand. In 2023, the media personality interviewed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wearing a stunning beige, bodycon mini-dress — seemingly from Givenchy and with a turtleneck tank underneath. She paired it with an intricately laced, strappy pair of heels. Even though it was the dead of February, her bronzed skin was a glowing accessory to the ensemble. Her legs were such a sight that she even made Patrick look like he skipped leg day in comparison! Andrews took business-chic to the next level, and it didn't go unnoticed. "Looking amazing ERIN," one commenter said on Instagram. However, a couple people mistook her for his girlfriend — we're wondering how Brittany Mahomes would react ...
Erin Andrews was a vision on Fallon
Erin Andrews absolutely slayed late night television when she appeared in a drop-dead gorgeous outfit on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in May 2024. While being interviewed alongside her "Calm Down" podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, Andrews rocked a figure-hugging, black sequin midi dress. Her elegant evening attire was complete with a pair of simple black suede heels. When she sat down cross-legged, the veteran sideline reporter confidently showed some skin. She even got some praise in the comments of the Instagram post promoting the episode. "Erin Andrew[s]. Always classy and dressed appropriately," one person wrote.
Super Bowl 2025 rounded out by Andrews' jaw-dropping 'fit
No outfit was more notable than Erin Andrews' sequined black mini suit-dress at Super Bowl 2025. The dress — paired with an eye-catching statement belt and open-toe black and silver pumps — was a piece by Italian fashion brand Patrizia Pepe. That same company made Andrews' custom-tailored, dark peach-colored satin and crystal-encrusted pantsuit, which she wore later in the day, per InStyle. The black sequin ensemble was particularly noteworthy because Andrews was willing to display her killer legs, which frankly earned the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. "The outfit you wore was amazing!" one user wrote on Andrews' Instagram post about the day. Another commented, "Your legs," adding, "Share your workout!"