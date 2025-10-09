Travis Kelce's Messiest On Screen Moments That Surely Made Taylor Cringe

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is undeniably one of the most notable players in the NFL today. Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion as part of the 2020s Chiefs dynasty (weakened as that dynasty has arguably become following their loss in Super Bowl LIX), and his relationship with pop juggernaut Taylor Swift turned him into a household name by introducing him to countless people well outside of the football sphere.

Kelce and Swift broke the internet by announcing their long-anticipated engagement in August 2025, and experts agree that the engagement ring Kelce chose proves just how much he really knows his bride-to-be. All that being said, with heightened fame and notoriety also comes heightened scrutiny, especially with a fanbase as fervent as Swift's. After all, football fans may be famously passionate, but they've got nothing on Swifties. (Maybe that's why so many NFL fans take issue with Swift's presence at games.)

With far more eyes on him than the average NFL star, any bit of controversy involving Kelce is naturally going to get a lot more attention. A lot of Swifties certainly seem to see flags redder than Kelce's Chiefs jersey. And while we don't doubt that Swift loves her touchdown-scoring beau, she does also have a brand and an image to protect. So, from alarming on-field behavior that fans haven't forgotten to old social media posts painting him in a less-than-flattering light, some of Kelce's messiest on-screen moments surely made Swift cringe.