What The Stars Of The Girls Next Door Look Like Today

The stunning Kendra Wilkinson was beloved by "The Girls Next Door" fans. Episode after episode, she let her personality shine and encouraged those around her not to take life so seriously. She left the show ahead of the last season and married professional football player Hank Baskett. The two had two children together before divorcing in 2018, and since then, Wilkinson has been focused on motherhood and her career. The former reality star has been a real estate agent for years. And while the pivot may seem unexpected to some, it was a natural move for Wilkinson. "I've always been really into the real estate game. I invested in a few properties while I was living at the Playboy mansion, and I just always loved the idea of being in it in some way," Wilkinson said in a 2021 interview with The List. And when it comes to her real estate career, Wilkinson makes good use of her platform — the mother of two posts details about her listings to her millions of Instagram followers.

As for her other focus, Wilkinson doesn't want her children to follow in her footsteps, especially her daughter. "As a mom I look back at what happened to where I felt like I had to date an older man at the age of 18. What brought me to that point? These are the things I'm trying to correct in my parenting for my daughter. What can I do to show her that she is more than that? And that's what I am doing now in real estate. And that's truly the gift I'm trying to give back to my children," Wilkinson told People in 2024.