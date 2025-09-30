What The Stars Of The Girls Next Door Look Like Today
For years, there was no magazine more famous for featuring beautiful women than Playboy. The outlet, started in the early 1950s by Hugh Hefner, expanded into a global brand, its logo synonymous with partying and sexual freedom. In Playboy's earlier years, Hefner happily opened up his brand and the women that made it to cameras, pulling back the veil on what life was like in their world. In the '80s and '90s, though, Hefner wasn't filmed at home quite as much, bringing back some air of mystery to the brand.
Then in the mid-2000s, E! News launched "The Girls Next Door," a reality series that starred Hefner and his three girlfriends at the time, Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson, and Bridget Marquardt. The show primarily followed the girlfriends as they showed what life was like at the Playboy Mansion. Viewers got to see where each girlfriend stayed, what they did on a day-to-day basis, and how they traveled. The show even highlighted some of the weird rules women living at the Playboy Mansion had to follow. "The Girls Next Door" was wildly popular, and it catapulted Hefner's girlfriends into stardom. And what are said girlfriends up to now? Here's what the stars of "The Girls Next Door" look like today.
Holly Madison is the host of a popular podcast
When she was on "The Girls Next Door," Holly Madison was open about a multitude of taboo topics: sex, plastic surgery, and her infamous relationship with a man 60 years her senior. The Playboy alum is still all about sharing her perspective, but these days she does it on a podcast. Madison is a co-host of "Girls Next Level," a podcast where she and her former "Girls Next Door" co-star and friend Bridget Marquardt detail their experiences living at the Playboy Mansion, dating Hugh Hefner, and filming a hit reality show. "I think it's really healthy to talk it out and talk it out with a friend and let everybody hear what I have to say. Everybody's [not always] going to agree with you all the time, but still I think it's really cathartic for me to be doing that," Madison said about recording the series in an interview with Wondermind.
Madison hasn't limited her ventures to just the podcast. After "Girls Next Door," she wrote two memoirs and signed on to host a couple of different series about true crime in the 2020s, "Lethally Blonde" and "The Playboy Murders." The latter delves into what's been dubbed the "Playboy curse," a theory that women involved in Playboy experience higher than normal rates of self-harm and crime. "I've just always loved a mystery or a story with a morbid side to it ... I love diving into a true story, getting to know more about it and trying to skew the story more from a victim-centric standpoint," Madison told Paper of her interest in true crime.
Kendra Wilkinson has taken up a career in real estate
The stunning Kendra Wilkinson was beloved by "The Girls Next Door" fans. Episode after episode, she let her personality shine and encouraged those around her not to take life so seriously. She left the show ahead of the last season and married professional football player Hank Baskett. The two had two children together before divorcing in 2018, and since then, Wilkinson has been focused on motherhood and her career. The former reality star has been a real estate agent for years. And while the pivot may seem unexpected to some, it was a natural move for Wilkinson. "I've always been really into the real estate game. I invested in a few properties while I was living at the Playboy mansion, and I just always loved the idea of being in it in some way," Wilkinson said in a 2021 interview with The List. And when it comes to her real estate career, Wilkinson makes good use of her platform — the mother of two posts details about her listings to her millions of Instagram followers.
As for her other focus, Wilkinson doesn't want her children to follow in her footsteps, especially her daughter. "As a mom I look back at what happened to where I felt like I had to date an older man at the age of 18. What brought me to that point? These are the things I'm trying to correct in my parenting for my daughter. What can I do to show her that she is more than that? And that's what I am doing now in real estate. And that's truly the gift I'm trying to give back to my children," Wilkinson told People in 2024.
Bridget Marquardt is a ghost hunter
Bridget Marquardt, who was still technically married when she was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends, contains multitudes. "The Girls Next Door" star not only boasts a master's in communication and a knack for dreaming up creative and elaborate party themes, but also loves all things spooky and supernatural. Marquardt, who co-hosts "Girls Next Level" with Holly Madison, has gone all in on her passion for the paranormal. The former reality star is a professional ghost hunter, and she's worked with the YouTube channel Barrier Beyond. She also hosts "Ghost Bunny," a podcast where she interviews guests who've experienced something they can't explain.
Marquardt has also opened up about what she believes were paranormal experiences at the Playboy Mansion. "She had long, black stringy hair, very pale, very thin. She was wearing a white T-shirt that was too big on her and black acid wash-y jeans. She was more modern day and I feel like I recognized who she was," Marquardt told Nylon in 2024 of a ghost she saw at the famed residence. The "Girls Next Door" alum has also tried to connect with the ghost of someone who should be familiar to anyone who watched the show: Marquardt and Madison hosted a seance in an effort to communicate with their shared ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner. As Marquardt told E! News in 2019, she had a particularly vivid dream about him after he died, and she believes there was something supernatural going on. "When I woke up it felt like that wasn't just a dream, that was something more. That's what I would ask him, if that was a dream or if he really came to say goodbye," she said.
Crystal Hefner opened up about her experience at the Playboy Mansion
The final season of "The Girls Next Door" looked much different than the rest. The series' original stars — Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson, and Bridget Marquardt — all ended their relationships with Hugh Hefner and moved out of the Playboy Mansion. Hugh, though, was never one to stay single for long — there was a hit TV series about his girlfriends to produce, after all — and he quickly started relationships with three new women, most notably Crystal Hefner. She replaced Madison as Hugh's number one girlfriend, and after living at the Mansion for several years, Crystal and Hugh got married. They remained married until Hugh died in 2017.
In recent years, Crystal has gone on to process both his death and their relationship. That reflection prompted Crystal to write her memoir, "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself," which documented some of her upbringing and dug into her complicated dynamic with Hugh. One realization Crystal came to is that she's not sure that Hugh truly loved her. "I loved Hef, I cared for him. But in some ways that he treated me, I just felt, OK, this guy can't really be in love with me," Crystal said in an interview with E! News. Crystal doesn't look back fondly at other aspects of their marriage, either. "It was very traumatic. It was emotionally abusive. It was very restrictive. I didn't realize how bad it was until I was away from it for a while," she said. "I never felt like I had a way out." Now that she is out, Crystal is dedicated to sharing her healing journey with the public, and in May of 2025 she got engaged to James Ward.
Sara Jean Underwood is building a community of artisanal cabins
A number of women popped up on episodes of "The Girls Next Door" throughout its run, whether they be friends and family of the show's stars or models with hopes of being featured in Playboy. One of the women who went on the show fairly regularly was Sara Jean Underwood, a model who became Playmate of the Month and ultimately was chosen as Playmate of the Year in 2007. After being featured in Playboy, Underwood made frequent appearances on "The Girls Next Door," attending parties and spending time with Hugh Hefner, his girlfriends, and the other models for the magazine. Underwood kept up her public-facing life for a few years after first appearing in Playboy, hosting "Attack of the Show!" and landing a cameo appearance in "The House Bunny," but after years in the public eye, she stepped away from the entertainment industry.
Underwood never totally stepped away from modeling, though. The former Playmate started receiving offers to promote products through social media, and she worked to build a bigger following and make Instagram modeling her full-time job. Underwood has a different dream job, though. She and her boyfriend are building Cabinland, two communities of artisanal cabins — one in the Pacific Northwest and another in Arizona. "We're trying to build all these cabins to one day rent out to people, and we run it, and that's what I'm able to retire on. That's our goals for our future," Underwood told Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt during an episode of the podcast "Girls Next Level." "It's just been really fun," she added.
Karissa and Kristina Shannon left Los Angeles behind for a new way of life
As noted, "The Girls Next Door" looked much different in its last season on the air than it did in its first five. After Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson departed the Playboy Mansion, Hugh Hefner brought in some new women. In addition to his main girlfriend Crystal Hefner, Hugh dated Karissa and Kristina Shannon, a set of twins who appeared as Playmates in Playboy Magazine. Karissa and Kristina were excited to be part of Playboy and "The Girls Next Door," but as they shared in a 2025 interview with People, their reality living at the Mansion wasn't quite what they expected it to be. "Playboy opened so many doors, but the obligations for the reality show and being girlfriends limited our opportunities," Kristina said.
While Karissa and Kristina don't regret being in Playboy or being part of Hugh's life, they have noted that they experienced trauma while being in that environment. In the first few years after they moved out of the Mansion, the twins tried different ways to find peace, but they both struggled with mental health and overall well-being. Karissa and Kristina ultimately decided a total change of scenery was the answer, so they moved away from Los Angeles, ultimately settling in Colorado. They credit a reclamation of their Christian faith for much of their healing, too. "I feel like out of all of this, God was humbling us. He was humbling us and letting us know, 'I have another plan for you.' He's restoring us and that's what we feel like now. We are completely different people, but still ourselves," Kristina said.
Cristal Camden now works as an entrepreneur
Cristal Camden appeared on several episodes of "The Girls Next Door." Before the series started filming, the model briefly dated Hugh Heftner and lived at the Playboy Mansion. Though she wasn't one of the three of Hefner's girlfriends who stayed long enough to be asked to be on the reality show full time, Camden was still friendly with Hefner and had formed friendships with Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson, making her a regular fixture at the Mansion at on the show.
These days, Camden is much more private than she was when she was on "The Girls Next Door," but she does share from time to time on social media, where she's noted that she works as an entrepreneur and is her mother's caregiver. And although many of Hefner's former girlfriends have spoken about him in a bad light, particularly since his death, Camden has had positive things to say about the bygone magazine mogul. In 2017, Camden shared in an interview with TMZ that she thanks Hefner for helping her overcome an eating disorder. "If Hef hadn't pushed me and really been supportive and motivated me with those loving, kind words that motivated me to go for treatment, I think I would still be suffering, maybe not even here," Camden said.
Stacy Burke makes videos for fans on Cameo
Stacy Burke appeared on quite a few episodes of "The Girls Next Door," too. Burke was involved with the Playboy brand for a few years before becoming one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends and moving into the Playboy Mansion in the 2000s. Like Cristal Camden, Burke's romantic relationship with Hefner ended before "The Girls Next Door" officially began, but she remained close with him and his girlfriends, prompting her frequent appearance on the series. And Burke's affiliation with Playboy outlasted "The Girls Next Door." For a few years after the series ended, the model continued visiting the Playboy Mansion and attending parties. However, as she shared in a question and answer video on YouTube, after Burke got married, she stopped frequenting the Mansion like she did when she was single. Burke also claimed that, at some point, Crystal Hefner removed her from the list of approved guests, and she believes that she stopped going to the Playboy Mansion for good sometime in 2015.
Fans of "The Girls Next Door" will remember Burke as lively and outgoing, and she seems to be just the same today. Burke is active on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and Cameo. The former Playboy model promotes her work on these platforms, but she also uses them to support political causes that she believes in.
Victoria Fuller works as an artist
Victoria Fuller also appeared on "The Girls Next Door." Fuller had been featured in Playboy multiple times, and she was chosen as a Playmate in the late '90s. Though she wasn't a main cast member, she clearly had a strong bond with the residents of the Mansion: In a Season 2, Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson threw her a baby shower. "My experience with Hugh Hefner and Playboy have been nothing but super positive. That's all I have to say on that," Fuller said in a 2022 interview with Fox News.
The former Playboy model has been working professionally as an artist for years, selling paintings and creating digital art. Fuller is still a huge proponent of Playboy, and she credits her involvement with the brand for getting her start as a professional artist. "I'm still the only artist in history to ever receive a licensing contract from Playboy. I held that contract for about 11 years," Fuller said, noting Hef's support, too. "I think [Hefner] was always incredibly supportive of any passions that the girls may have had. He always wanted them to jump onto bigger and better things. He never wanted us to just stay there." Fuller is also passionate about technology, and she sells NFTs.
If you or someone you know needs help with an eating disorder or mental health, please reach out to the relevant resources below:
- Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.