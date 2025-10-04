Kimberly Guilfoyle & Lauren Sánchez Bezos Have A Shocking Amount In Common
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Bezos have skyrocketed to fame, most notably for their public and lavish engagements to famously wealthy men. Guilfoyle announced her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. on New Year's Day in 2022 through her Instagram. By the time of the post, the couple had been engaged for over a year, after Trump Jr. proposed on New Year's Eve 2020. The couple quietly split before their wedding, but Guilfoyle's life post-Trump has remained in the public eye. Her whirlwind romance with the wealthy Trump Jr. and ties to the Trump family dynasty have long been compared to the journalist turned billionaire's wife.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of Jeff Bezos, first started dating her now-husband back in 2019. The couple started dating publicly and eventually announced their engagement in 2023. Their relationship, which started in dodgy circumstances, soon became a connection that was out of this world (Jeff sent his now-wife to space on the Blue Origin space ride). The couple went on to get married in Italy in June 2025, with a huge ceremony and a magazine-cover look for the bride.
After their public personas drew attention, similarities between these two women have caught many people's eyes. Throughout the years, both Guilfoyle and Bezos have led silently paralleled lives to one another, probably without even knowing it. The sheer number of obvious similarities, however, is shocking to say the least.
Bezos and Guilfoyle have dipped their toe in the author's pool
Both women have published children's books. Kimberly Guilfoyle wrote the children's book "The Princess & Her Pup," telling the story of a princess who feels more courageous thanks to the help of her friend, a loyal puppy. Lauren Sánchez Bezos also penned a children's book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space," about a big-dreaming fly who wishes to travel to outer space. They actually published in the same year — 2024 — within two months of each other.
As exciting as a new publication is, the women's books were not met with a great wave of praise and interest. After announcing the new story on social media, what should have been floods of comments expressing praise to the author, Guilfoyle was instead hit with jokes. Inadvertently, her announcement had followed a dark tale about her pal, Kristi Noem, shooting a puppy. As her comment section filled with references to this traumatic tale, Bezos' book announcement was plagued with lawsuits. The billionaire's wife was sued by a former yoga instructor for allegedly stealing the idea for the children's book!
Speculations about cosmetic enhancements have haunted them both
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Kimberly Guilfoyle have both been speculated to have had cosmetic procedures done. In comparison to photos from when the two women were younger, their images show a clear change. In the many photographs of both Bezos and Guilfoyle, they sport fuller, puffy lips and frozen, expressionless foreheads. These tell-tale signs have been commented on by experts. Breaking down Bezos' look on his Instagram page, influencer and board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Hani Sinno said, "It's very clear that she has migration in her lip." Migration, as he goes on to explain, is when filler goes "in a place where we don't want it," giving an "over-filled lip" effect.
Guilfoyle, too, has been unable to shake these speculations, as over the years, Guilfoyle's face has gone through a complete transformation. The List previously spoke to cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso, who told us that Guilfoyle's fillers aren't hiding her age. "There are two main facial changes between Mrs. Guilfoyle's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024," he said. "First, she has significantly aged shown by her hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds (smile lines), increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck. These changes contrast with the increased size of her lips most likely due to the addition of dermal fillers." Their pillow-face looks could be the result of Botox overuse or plastic surgery, but these are merely speculations, as the women share another similarity — not confirming the work they've possibly had done.
Bezos and Guilfoyle have both shared seats on Fox News series
As these women expanded their careers in their respective fields, both ended up on television (for more than just interviews)! While many may know her for her billionaire husband, Bezos had an incredibly impactful time on television. Lauren Sánchez Bezos guest-hosted on "The View" twice. The journalist auditioned for the role, earning a temporary spot among the crowd of the other talk show hosts. Despite not getting the gig, Bezos did not sit still for long. She took on a co-host position on Fox 11's "Good Day L.A." and a position as anchor on Fox 11's "News at Ten." However, her most successful role on television was as host of "UPN News 13," which earned her an Emmy 1999.
Similarly, Guilfoyle started hosting "Both Sides" on Court TV. Her role in media flourished as she continued to land spots on series like "Anderson Cooper 360," "The Lineup," "The Five," and "Outnumbered." Television life just wasn't for the California lawyer, as she stepped away from her roles on Fox News years before her contract's expiration date in 2018. She transitioned into a role of support for Trump's campaign in 2018, before eventually being appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.
The journalist and lawyer share a birth year (and CA ties)
Both women were also born in the same year: 1969. Growing up just a state away from one another, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' mother actually brings an even closer connection between the two women. Having lived in Los Angeles since she was a girl, Bezos's mother Eleanor Sánchez moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to settle down with her husband Ray, which is where they welcomed their daughter Lauren. Back in Lauren's home state, Kimberly Guilfoyle's father, who immigrated from Ireland to the Golden State, built a family in San Francisco where Guilfoyle was born.
California became a state the women would repeatedly return to. Both of them attended college in the sunny state (Guilfoyle went to UC Davis and the University of San Francisco, while Bezos went to El Camino College) and, at one point or another, lived there, so their lives have continued to intersect.
Both Bezos and Guilfoyle have licenses that aren't for driving
Before their public engagements and relationships with their wealthy significant others, these two women were highly successful in their field, both achieving licenses in their specific interests, an act that both women attributed great inspiration and guidance to their parents. After graduating from the University of San Francisco, Kimberly Guilfoyle earned her license to practice law. She would go on to become a prosecutor, a position deeply inspired by her father. Guilfoyle shared with Mediaiate in June 2025: "And he had a tough-love attitude, where if I wanted to do something or go on a class trip, he'd make me make my case. I'd have to present my arguments, and he'd tell me if I had permission or not."
Lauren Sánchez Bezos, too, followed in her parents' footsteps. No, not in her career as a journalist, but as a licensed pilot. Hit with the passion to start flying, Bezos went to her father to ask to become a pilot. Bezos reflected on the funny first day of flying lessons in an interview with the Daily Mail in February 2025: "My dad helped me find an instructor in California, and I remember the instructor saying, 'Your dad's a pilot, your mom's a pilot. You must know a lot about aircraft.' And I said, 'The only thing I know is to stay away from the propeller!'" Bezos completed her pilot license, fulfilling her passion since she was a young girl.
They've both been in famous marriages before
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' celebrity status trysts are not the first for the two women. Before Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle had a couple of rocky relationships that led to marriage. The ex-Fox host was previously married to Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California, from 2001 to 2006. After the couple split, speculations that Newsom had been unfaithful started to rise. Guilfoyle has publicly voiced her lack of support and belief in her ex-husband, saying at a Turning Point USA event in December 2022 (via Newsweek), he "ain't making it to the White House." The same year she divorced Newsom, Guilfoyle married businessman Eric Villency and had a son with him. The couple ended up going their separate ways in 2009.
Before tying the knot with her billionaire husband, Lauren Sánchez Bezos was previously married to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell for an incredible 14 years. The couple welcomed a son together during their years as newlyweds. The rumors of infidelity stain the story of Bezos' marriage, just like Guilfoyle's, except with suspicion that Bezos was the one to cheat on Whitesell. In addition, they both welcomed baby boys in their previous marriages, and both women have had destination weddings: Bezos in Italy and Guilfoyle in Barbados.
Gold digging speculations have followed the women around
Gold-digging claims often cling to a woman after marriage to a wealthier man. And, with several previous marriages between them to incredibly wealthy and acclaimed men, it comes as no surprise that both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Bezos have been side-eyed. Jeff Bezos is a multi-billionaire and former CEO of Amazon; his great wealth and high status are tied to his figure, which has made fans speculate about the intentions of Lauren Sánchez Bezos. These allegations are hard to fight when both have been tied to some of the wealthiest men in America. Patrick Whitesell was a very successful and rich talent agent in Hollywood. Then, between her marriages, Bezos also dated NFL player Anthony Miller.
The claims targeted at Guilfoyle are also heavily inspired by the Californian lawyer's relationship background. Having been married to a powerful politician before marrying a rich businessman, then getting engaged to a man from the biggest dynasty in America, these relationships all share one thing in common: money. Despite the women's previously incredibly successful careers as a journalist and a lawyer, their ties to wealthy men have led to social media criticism.
Bezos and Guilfoyle have found themselves in cheating scandals
Trouble with rumors doesn't end with the women. Their relationships — specifically with Donald Trump Jr. and Jeff Bezos — have come with even harder criticism, as both have been suspected of having less than healthy relationships. The heart of these speculations links back to the start of their romances. Allegedly. Lauren Sánchez Bezos initially started her relationship with Jeff Bezos when he was still married to MacKenzie Scott. Despite Jeff Bezos' denial of these claims, the timelines between the end of his relationship with Scott and his engagement to Sánchez are a little blurry.
Similarly, Donald Trump Jr. had not separated from his wife, Vanessa Trump, when he started his relationship with Guilfoyle. Their overlap with his previous marriage has brought some negative light to the couple; However, these rumors have long followed Donald Trump Jr. The First Son has been publicly accused of cheating on Vanessa Trump and Guilfoyle.
Part-time actresses
Hollywood is familiar territory for these two. In addition to being a public defender and law expert, Kimberly Guilfoyle also dabbled in modeling and, yes, acting. Guilfoyle holds an actress credit in the 2004 series "Happily Even After." Her film and television career was short-lived, but it introduced her to the world of the screen, something that would contribute to her move from lawyer to Fox. Compared to Guilfoyle's, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' film career is packed and lengthy with roles that are ... all too familiar to Bezos.
Bezos' acting career follows a fun reflection of her position as a journalist. Appearing in films like "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," "We Bought a Zoo," and "The Day After Tomorrow," Bezos is credited with titles like reporter, news anchor, and journalist. It seems her journalistic capabilities have broken into fictional worlds. Despite not having an Oscar for her acting credits, the Emmy-award-winning journalist certainly took on these many gigs with vigor, being credited in over 20 roles!