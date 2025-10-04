Kimberly Guilfoyle & Lauren Sánchez Bezos Have A Shocking Amount In Common

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Bezos have skyrocketed to fame, most notably for their public and lavish engagements to famously wealthy men. Guilfoyle announced her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. on New Year's Day in 2022 through her Instagram. By the time of the post, the couple had been engaged for over a year, after Trump Jr. proposed on New Year's Eve 2020. The couple quietly split before their wedding, but Guilfoyle's life post-Trump has remained in the public eye. Her whirlwind romance with the wealthy Trump Jr. and ties to the Trump family dynasty have long been compared to the journalist turned billionaire's wife.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of Jeff Bezos, first started dating her now-husband back in 2019. The couple started dating publicly and eventually announced their engagement in 2023. Their relationship, which started in dodgy circumstances, soon became a connection that was out of this world (Jeff sent his now-wife to space on the Blue Origin space ride). The couple went on to get married in Italy in June 2025, with a huge ceremony and a magazine-cover look for the bride.

After their public personas drew attention, similarities between these two women have caught many people's eyes. Throughout the years, both Guilfoyle and Bezos have led silently paralleled lives to one another, probably without even knowing it. The sheer number of obvious similarities, however, is shocking to say the least.