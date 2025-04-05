Everyone Kimberly Guilfoyle Was With Before Don Jr.: Inside Her Rocky Relationship Past

To say that Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't been lucky in love thus far in her life would be a huge understatement. In December 2024, People confirmed that the former Fox News anchor's messy 6-year relationship with her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. had finally come to an end following months of speculation. The political power couple started with an arguably strong foundation since they apparently knew each other for quite some time before their relationship turned romantic. In fact, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. even snapped a photo with their respective spouses all the way back in 2008.

It blossomed into something more shortly after Don Jr.'s 12-year marriage to Vanessa Trump ended, since Page Six reported that they had started dating around three months after news of their divorce broke in 2018. A few months later, Page Six revealed one of the weirdest things about Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship: Their nicknames for each other. A source informed the outlet that the former Fox News host called her beau "Junior Mint" but insisted that it wasn't a nod to his father Donald Trump's wealth. Meanwhile, Don Jr. used to call his partner "Pooh Bear."

Of course, no number of cutesy nicknames could help us ignore all the glaring red flags in Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship, like their distance throughout Donald's 2024 presidential campaign, which sadly made the couple's eventual split announcement come as no surprise. In typical fashion, Don Jr. wasted no time in moving on and started officially dating his rumored mistress, Bettina Anderson, shortly after they parted ways. While the president's eldest son may be one of Guilfoyle's most famous exes, he notably isn't the only big name in her relationship history.

