Mila Kunis Was Never The Same After Black Swan

After kicking off her commercial acting career when she was still in grade school, Mila Kunis' career transformed when she landed the role of Jackie Burkhart on "That '70s Show." It wasn't long before she began voicing Meg Griffin on the long-running animated series "Family Guy," popping up in teen comedies like "Get Over It," and pivoting to rom-coms like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." When she signed on for 2010's "Black Swan," a Darren Aronofsky-helmed thriller about ballerinas, it was an unexpected move.

In the psychological drama, Kunis played the role of Lily, the free-spirited rival to Natalie Portman's Nina. And while they might've been pitted against each other on the set, Portman played a crucial part in Kunis joining the cast. The two were friends long before they were in the movie together, and Portman had a lightbulb moment when they were out shopping together one day. "I remember being at the Rose Bowl Flea Market with [Kunis], talking about this ballet movie I was making with Darren. Mila said, 'I remember when I would take off my pointe shoes...," Portman recounted to Vogue in 2025. "I immediately called Darren and said there was this amazing actress with ballet experience who would be perfect for Lily." Alas, as Kunis clarified in that same interview, she did not actually have the experience Portman said she had. "I may have exaggerated on your behalf!" Portman replied.

That exaggeration helped change Kunis' career and her life. Without further ado, here are the reasons why she was never the same after "Black Swan."