We Prove Why Karoline Leavitt Should Follow Our Expert's Advice & Leave This Color To Trump's Face
Since becoming White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's become identified with certain fashion preferences, like her penchant for grandma cardigans that make her look older. Color-wise, green appears to be one of her favorite shades. While some of Leavitt's green dresses are among her best looks, others are among her worst. If Leavitt wants to up her fashion game, there's not much to be done about the cardigans. The List reached out to Jeannie Stith, CEO of Color Guru, for expert advice on the hues that work best with Leavitt's skin tone and hair, as well as what colors she should banish from her closet.
"Karoline Leavitt is a Sunlit Summer seasonal type," Stith exclusively informed The List. "Her colors to avoid are orange, brown, and beige." Fortunately, Leavitt doesn't appear to be a fan of orange. To illustrate Stith's point, The List used Photoshop to morph Leavitt's navy frock to burnt orange. The navy color pops and enhances her eye color, while the ho-hum orange doesn't flatter her features. However, she's not alone, since cool undertones and light blonde hair generally aren't compatible with orangey 'fits.
The press secretary should also follow Stith's advice with brown and beige. These bland neutrals can make Leavitt look washed out. When she donned an ill-fitting beige suit, it didn't do Leavitt's cakey makeup any favors. These hues also lead to uninspiring outfits, like when Leavitt wore a brown bikini to the beach.
Leavitt should stick with her beloved pastels — with some alterations
Luckily for Karoline Leavitt, many of her recommended colors are already in her wardrobe. "Some of her best colors are baby blue, seafoam green, butter yellow, and petal pink," Jeannie Stith, CEO of Color Guru, explained to The List. "True white, charcoal grey, and navy blue are [Leavitt's] best neutrals." The press secretary's light blue pantsuit is a perfect example of Stith's recommendation, since it complements Leavitt's eyes and hair. In other cases, her wardrobe needs some tweaks. A light green dress Leavitt wore in March 2025 may accentuate her features, but the overly embellished bouclé ages her, and it came with a seriously high price tag.
Similarly, the press secretary's also experienced highs and lows with butter yellow. A tailored suit with a top in a matching sunny hue proved to be a dynamic look for Leavitt when she stood at the podium in May 2025. In contrast, the yellow 'fit that she wore during her April 2025 interview with Kate Mackz had a too-long top that made Leavitt's killer legs look disproportionately short.
As for Stith's recommended neutrals, white is a standout color for Leavitt. However, once again, fit is key. When Leavitt wore a double-breasted white pantsuit, the jacket looked way too big when it was unbuttoned. She also paired it with a boring beige top. One of Stith's suggested colors, like light pink, would have created a more dynamic look.