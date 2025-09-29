We Prove Why Karoline Leavitt Should Follow Our Expert's Advice & Leave This Color To Trump's Face

Since becoming White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's become identified with certain fashion preferences, like her penchant for grandma cardigans that make her look older. Color-wise, green appears to be one of her favorite shades. While some of Leavitt's green dresses are among her best looks, others are among her worst. If Leavitt wants to up her fashion game, there's not much to be done about the cardigans. The List reached out to Jeannie Stith, CEO of Color Guru, for expert advice on the hues that work best with Leavitt's skin tone and hair, as well as what colors she should banish from her closet.

"Karoline Leavitt is a Sunlit Summer seasonal type," Stith exclusively informed The List. "Her colors to avoid are orange, brown, and beige." Fortunately, Leavitt doesn't appear to be a fan of orange. To illustrate Stith's point, The List used Photoshop to morph Leavitt's navy frock to burnt orange. The navy color pops and enhances her eye color, while the ho-hum orange doesn't flatter her features. However, she's not alone, since cool undertones and light blonde hair generally aren't compatible with orangey 'fits.

The press secretary should also follow Stith's advice with brown and beige. These bland neutrals can make Leavitt look washed out. When she donned an ill-fitting beige suit, it didn't do Leavitt's cakey makeup any favors. These hues also lead to uninspiring outfits, like when Leavitt wore a brown bikini to the beach.