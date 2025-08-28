Karoline Leavitt's Green Dresses, Ranked From Worst To Best
For better or worse, Karoline Leavitt has proven that she's not afraid to experiment with fashion. Due to her lavish lifestyle, Leavitt often sports wildly expensive outfits. Even so, higher prices don't always lead to fashion triumphs, like when Leavitt wore a white grandma cardigan that made her look much older and retailed for nearly $700.
Despite some fails, Leavitt has garnered praise for her willingness to try new things. "I've been watching what she wears when it's not my stuff — dresses and jackets — and she's not afraid of color," suit designer Christopher Cuozzo explained to Business Insider. Cuozzo has created a couple colorful suits for Leavitt, including a dark green suit that they both loved.
Green definitely appears to be one of Karoline Leavitt's go-to colors. Cuozzo's suit proved it's a solid choice for her, and the deep hue complemented Leavitt's hair and skin tone. Elsewhere in her wardrobe, the White House press secretary has also relied on green, particularly with dresses. Here, Leavitt experimented with various varieties of this verdant shade, ranging from springy pastels to dark jewel tones. However, a lot of factors create a successful outfit, so color alone doesn't make these looks automatic winners. Factors like cut and pattern have made some of these picks have been much more successful than others.
Leavitt's green zebra was reminiscent of a cartoon mascot
Animal prints can be polarizing, and this dress from Bobbles and Lace is unfortunately the worst of Karoline Leavitt's green 'fits. While the stripes are likely arranged to accentuate the body-hugging cut of the dress, the pattern seems like it's better suited for a rug than a dress. The unusual color further confuses the look. This lighter green skews more "Fruit Stripes" gum zebra rather than bold animal print.
If Leavitt's really a fan of this pattern, she might want to try it in something other than a dress, like a skirt or shirt. Paired with a solid color to break things up, it could make the stripes look less overpowering and distracting.
Leavitt's granny green cost a mint
Unfortunately, Karoline Leavitt seems to have a whole closetful of outfits that look like 1950s-era cardigans. Here, she combines her enthusiasm for green with her fandom for bedazzled clothes. Not only is this look from Self-Portrait overly embellished, this 'fit is surprisingly expensive, costing over $500, according to Business Insider. Although the shorter hemline is more youthful, it's an uphill battle against all those grandmacore beads. While it's unclear if these four pockets can actually be used, some Self-Portrait's similar styles do have real pockets. If that's true of this dress, it would be one saving grace for an otherwise uninspiring outfit.
Leavit's pale sage was a wrinkled mess
In the sunlight, Karoline Leavitt's sage dress is so pale that the green hue is almost washed out completely. The lightness of the hue may be humdrum, but this dress has bigger problems. It's got a ton of wrinkles, a tragic style mistake that Leavitt's made with other dresses. Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be a problem that can be solved through ironing alone. This dress also appears to have some static cling issues — as Leavitt walks, it creates wrinkles around her knees.
Leavitt's yellow-green is lackluster on screen
While it's several steps up from her previous green dresses, Karoline Leavitt's pale spring-green dress is still missing the mark. Next to Kayleigh McEnany's vibrant blue dress, Leavitt's 'fit looks pretty bland. Leavitt's had problems with pastels before, with ensembles that looked like grandmacore gone wrong. In this case, the light green hue draws extra attention to Leavitt's overdone fake tan. The v-neck line's also a little odd, since it has an extra notch in the side.
On the plus side, this dress has points in its favor, like a waist-accentuating tie belt, and a more youthful cut overall, putting it solidly in the middle of the pack.
Leavitt's almost deja-vu green has some improvements
Karoline Leavitt seems to gravitate to pale green, and this dress is very similar to the previous one. This dress is a little more green than yellow, and it complements Leavitt's blond hair and deep tan. This sleeveless neckline is also more flattering than the V-neck of the previous dress.
If Leavitt's doing a closet clean-out, she'd be better off keeping this one. To improve this outfit even further, she might want to experiment with the dress's waist belt. Tying the belt in the back or even off to the side could create a more flattering look, rather than the current unevenly tied bow in the front.
Florals added zest to Leavitt's teal dress
This eye-catching floral dress hails from 2020, from a time before Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover ruined her sense of style. Here, the pattern works in Leavitt's favor. The flowers add interest, and their smaller size creates a flattering look (no '80s couch vibes here). Between the pleats in the skirt and the fluttery sleeves, this dress looks comfy for dancing.
Thanks to the pattern, the waist tie blends seamlessly into the 'fit. Leavitt's Instagram followers were also fans of the dress, supporting the idea that it's one of the press secretary's top green options.
Leavitt needs more forest green in her wardrobe
Karoline Leavitt looks amazing in this rich forest green shade, which is a very similar color to the suit Christopher Cuozzo designed for her. Her blonde hair really pops against the brilliant hue. Hopefully, the press secretary repeats this look, since this deeper green is a lot more eye-catching than the many watered-down pastels in her closet.
In addition to being an awesome shade, this dress has a flattering cut, making it one of Leavitt's best green dresses. The nipped-in waist and pencil skirt highlight Leavitt's silhouette. By pairing it with nude pumps, Leavitt also drew attention to her gams.
Green can be Leavitt's power color
While Karoline Leavitt's dark-green dress is stunning, we'd say that this dress is even better, and deserves to be the best of Karoline Leavitt's green ensembles. As she walked the White House grounds, the press secretary made a bold entrance in this vibrant green shade. In terms of comfort and style, the fitted bodice and billowy skirt are a winning combo.
Based on the dress's color and cut, it seems like Leavitt was taking cues from Catherine, Princess of Wales – a fashion icon well worth emulating. With her shades on, Leavitt looks relaxed and confident. Hopefully this great-looking 'fit provided a positive boost to her mindset as she tackled her high-stress job.