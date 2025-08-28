Karoline Leavitt's Green Dresses, Ranked From Worst To Best

For better or worse, Karoline Leavitt has proven that she's not afraid to experiment with fashion. Due to her lavish lifestyle, Leavitt often sports wildly expensive outfits. Even so, higher prices don't always lead to fashion triumphs, like when Leavitt wore a white grandma cardigan that made her look much older and retailed for nearly $700.

Despite some fails, Leavitt has garnered praise for her willingness to try new things. "I've been watching what she wears when it's not my stuff — dresses and jackets — and she's not afraid of color," suit designer Christopher Cuozzo explained to Business Insider. Cuozzo has created a couple colorful suits for Leavitt, including a dark green suit that they both loved.

Green definitely appears to be one of Karoline Leavitt's go-to colors. Cuozzo's suit proved it's a solid choice for her, and the deep hue complemented Leavitt's hair and skin tone. Elsewhere in her wardrobe, the White House press secretary has also relied on green, particularly with dresses. Here, Leavitt experimented with various varieties of this verdant shade, ranging from springy pastels to dark jewel tones. However, a lot of factors create a successful outfit, so color alone doesn't make these looks automatic winners. Factors like cut and pattern have made some of these picks have been much more successful than others.