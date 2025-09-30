Barron Trump Is Reportedly Using His Dad's Tower As A Love Nest (So That's Where He's Been)
Barron Trump's love life can either be described as extremely awkward or incredibly luxurious. In September 2025, an insider informed Page Six that Melania and Donald Trump's only son and a special friend had an entire floor of the Trump Tower all to themselves for a date. While it may sound like Barron was pulling out all the stops to make a good impression, they clarified that the decision was made to ensure his safety. Notably, Barron's love life started heating up only months prior amid whispers that he had found a college girlfriend. In May 2025, a supposed confidant offered an important update about the New York University student's life to News Nation, dishing, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." The major news arguably didn't come as too much of a surprise, though, given his rumored reputation around campus.
In December 2024, another insider disclosed to People that Barron was faring pretty well at NYU thus far, sharing, "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies." They continued, "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive [...] Even liberal people like him." Likewise, a Page Six source claimed that the first son got a lot of female attention, despite being perceived as "tall and awkward." On paper, it may seem like the youngest Trump child wouldn't have a difficult time finding a partner because of his looks, luxuries, and reported disinterest in politics. However, Barron's insanely lavish life isn't without its caveats, which sadly could make it harder for him.
Barron Trump may face unique challenges while trying to find a romantic partner
In March 2025, a psychologist exclusively warned The List that Barron Trump's love life wouldn't get any easier after his 19th birthday. Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, professed that the first son's fame could hamper any genuine connections. According to the expert, Barron may not feel comfortable enough to let loose around a date with the ever-present eye of the Secret Service. Additionally, the college student may be iffy about the idea of dating altogether because he would know that he couldn't have much privacy.
Dr. Hafeez pointed out another drawback of his fame, noting, "Barron may constantly wonder if people are truly interested in him for who he is, or if they're seeking attention or benefits from being associated with him. This constant uncertainty could make it hard to trust others and form authentic connections." However, in June 2025, a political insider confirmed to People that his Secret Service protection wouldn't impede Barron's love life because they knew how to handle the delicate matter with sensitivity.
Notably, even elder half-brother Eric Trump expressed concern about him experiencing his college years in the spotlight. Speaking to the Daily Mail in November 2024, Eric used three simple words to describe Barron's dating life. After labeling the first son the "most watched bachelor," Eric acknowledged how grateful he was that the public scrutiny surrounding their family wasn't at an all-time high when he was in college. Ultimately, the businessman left his younger half-brother with one pearl of wisdom: "Just be careful."