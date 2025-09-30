Barron Trump Is Reportedly Using His Dad's Tower As A Love Nest (So That's Where He's Been)

Barron Trump's love life can either be described as extremely awkward or incredibly luxurious. In September 2025, an insider informed Page Six that Melania and Donald Trump's only son and a special friend had an entire floor of the Trump Tower all to themselves for a date. While it may sound like Barron was pulling out all the stops to make a good impression, they clarified that the decision was made to ensure his safety. Notably, Barron's love life started heating up only months prior amid whispers that he had found a college girlfriend. In May 2025, a supposed confidant offered an important update about the New York University student's life to News Nation, dishing, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." The major news arguably didn't come as too much of a surprise, though, given his rumored reputation around campus.

In December 2024, another insider disclosed to People that Barron was faring pretty well at NYU thus far, sharing, "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies." They continued, "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive [...] Even liberal people like him." Likewise, a Page Six source claimed that the first son got a lot of female attention, despite being perceived as "tall and awkward." On paper, it may seem like the youngest Trump child wouldn't have a difficult time finding a partner because of his looks, luxuries, and reported disinterest in politics. However, Barron's insanely lavish life isn't without its caveats, which sadly could make it harder for him.