Meghan Markle's 6 Words To Kate Middleton Earned The Wrath Of Prince William

It's not a big secret that there's no love lost between Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle, with the beef spreading to their husbands. The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have had a veritable feud since basically the beginning of Meghan's romance with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The general public will probably never know the truth about Kate Middleton and Meghan's relationship, but plenty of stories have emerged thanks to loose lips within the monarchy, Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare," and his eponymous Netflix series with Meghan. Royal fans already know all about the infamous wedding feud between the two women over Princess Charlotte of Wales' dress, but another beef is making the rounds online.

In June 2018, a month after Harry and Meghan's wedding, the couple had a summit of sorts with Kate and Prince William at Kensington Palace. As detailed in "Spare," (via The Daily Mail), Kate was upset about an earlier conversation in which Meghan supposedly said her new sister-in-law had "baby brain because of her hormones." For context, Prince Louis of Wales was born in April 2018. William did not take that comment about his wife lightly, allegedly pointing his finger at Meghan, calling out her apparent rudeness and saying, "These things are not done here." With six infamous words, Meghan apparently replied by saying, "Keep your finger out of my face." Awkward.

According to Harry in his book, his wife didn't mean anything negative by the comment and wasn't trying to offend the Princess of Wales. "If [Meghan had ever offended Kate], she begged her to let her know so she could avoid a reoccurrence."