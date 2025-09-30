Jimmy Kimmel's Prediction For JD Vance's Future Career Takes Brutal Shot At His Notorious Eyeliner

On September 17, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was pulled off the air after Jimmy Kimmel made comments about the death of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel's late night suspension had everyone laying into Donald Trump, as many thought pressure from the Trump administration helped lead to Kimmel's removal, serving as an attack on free speech. He was back on the air by September 23, however, and Kimmel took aim at Trump in his return to late night TV. He's also had some strong words for JD Vance. In his opening monologue on September 29, he showed a clip of Vance talking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News about how Kimmel had low ratings and those were to blame for him being taken off the air, not Trump or the FCC.

Kimmel fired back about popularity in his monologue in what seemed to be a clear jab at the rumors that Vance wears eyeliner. Kimmel called Vance "Vice President Maybelline" and said, "In 3.5 years, I'm not the one going to be doing mascara tutorials on YouTube."

Jimmy Kimmel to J.D. Vance: "My ratings aren't very good? Last time I checked, yours were somewhere between a hair in your salad and chlamydia." pic.twitter.com/wttftbVxlZ — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 30, 2025

He also came after Trump while he was at it, saying, "How did we wind up with a president and a vice president who wear more makeup than Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga combined?" The president has had some notable makeup mistakes — just look at Trump's state visit to the U.K. for a few examples.