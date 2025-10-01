Everything We Know About Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Prenup Agreement

Keith Urban has a history of substance abuse. Shortly into his marriage to Nicole Kidman, his new wife staged an intervention, which ultimately pushed him to enter rehab and get clean. While this is a nice gesture, it was one of the many odd things about their marriage. Starting off a relationship with one-half of the union going to rehab doesn't exactly sound like a fairytale ending. But the duo made it work, and they remained together until 2025.

A source told People that Urban and Kidman had been living in separate homes for a bit. "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall." The insider also revealed, "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Assuming the divorce is eventually finalized and it's proven that Urban stayed sober, he will be adding many millions onto his already sky-high net worth. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Urban has amassed a fortune of $75 million. Meanwhile, Kidman's is estimated to be around $250 million. Having to plunk down more than $11 million to her ex-husband will only be a drop in the bucket for her.

