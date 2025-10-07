Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ambassador Era Is Giving Kamala Pantsuit Vibes (And We Don't Hate It)
After months of waiting, Kimberly Guilfoyle finally landed her Greek ambassadorship in September 2025, being confirmed on the 18th and sworn in on the 29th. The new job was first mentioned in December 2024, alongside the news of Guilfoyle's messy breakup with Donald Trump Jr. and a stinging critique of Guilfoyle's fashion. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, one source divulged to People at the time. "The tight dresses need to go."
Shade aside, this style predated Guilfoyle's relationship with Trump Jr. and was her go-to look on Fox News' "The Five." Guilfoyle also stuck with a similar aesthetic for her Rumble podcast. With her new job, however, it's out with the body-con dresses and in with the pantsuits. In a major wardrobe overhaul, Guilfoyle decided on a dress code that's surprisingly Kamala Harris-coded. In her memoir "107 Days," Harris explained her preference. "Pantsuits have been a practical choice," she wrote. "If you're going to be photographed getting in and out of numerous SUVs and climbing stairs on windy tarmacs, they offer less chance of a wardrobe malfunction."
Since Guilfoyle's role as Greek ambassador is vastly different from sitting on a studio set, it makes sense that she might appreciate the comfort and coverage of a pantsuit. In addition, Guilfoyle has turned to Harris-approved pussy-bow blouses. This choice isn't just giving Harris vibes — Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Guilfoyle's almost in-law, Melania Trump, have also worn this classy style.
Guilfoyle previewed her new look at her confirmation hearing
In July 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed off her future ambassadorial uniform when she visited Congress for the next step in her job approval process. Guilfoyle's crisp neutrals were a departure from her usual vibrant colored 'fits. One thing that didn't change, however, were Guilfoyle's masses of long hair, and her cakey makeup was still a disaster. While this 'fit transformation was definitely a step in the right direction, Guilfoyle could have looked more polished if she'd pulled her strands back into a sleek ponytail.
Guilfoyle's giving deja-vu on the job
After Kimberly Guilfoyle officially segued into her role as Greek ambassador in September 2025, it was time to break out her new favorite outfit once again. While she doesn't get points for creativity, Guilfoyle has made some subtle improvements in her 'fit the second time around. Her blouse is tucked in more smoothly and is wrinkle-free, and her hair is a little more toned down, and notably less poofy at the sides. If Guilfoyle returned to her formerly extension-free hairstyle, it would lighten and energize her look even more.
Guilfoyle impressed in bold blue
Also in September 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle added pizzazz to her new style with a jewel-toned pantsuit and black bow-tie blouse. The blue added a welcome pop of color, and she aced accessories with a perfectly-sized silver and black belt. At the risk of repeating ourselves, it'd be great if Guilfoyle pulled her hair behind her shoulders and showed off her jacket lapels. To improve the look even further, Guilfoyle might ease up on the eye makeup, especially since her black top further accentuates the heavy product encircling her peepers.
Guilfoyle's all about a power suit
Just days before being sworn in, Kimberly Guilfoyle donned a red power pantsuit to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The brilliant shade is clearly one of her favorite colors, and Guilfoyle's worn this confident color in numerous dress styles, including a bold-skin baring gala gown. She even wore an almost identical outfit in March at the White House's Greek Independence Day celebration (pictured above) while awaiting her confirmation to the ambassadorship.
In the outfit's more recent iteration, the red stands out among the dark suits of her colleagues, and the tailored jacket accents her waist. By re-wearing her oft-seen white blouse, Guilfoyle appears to be enjoying the mix-and-match versatility of her new wardrobe.
Guilfoyle's already taking some fashion risks
At her official swearing on September 30, 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle already started pushing the envelope. The white 'fit was very Kamala Harris circa 2020, minus one key detail — the front slits of her pants. While this trend's been around a few years, it's not the best choice. Guilfoyle's pants are dragging on the ground, and it looks like she had to make a quick cut to avoid baggy hems and accommodate her shoes. To add to the outfit's issues, the jacket's dark, overly-large closure clashes with her all-white ensemble.