Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ambassador Era Is Giving Kamala Pantsuit Vibes (And We Don't Hate It)

After months of waiting, Kimberly Guilfoyle finally landed her Greek ambassadorship in September 2025, being confirmed on the 18th and sworn in on the 29th. The new job was first mentioned in December 2024, alongside the news of Guilfoyle's messy breakup with Donald Trump Jr. and a stinging critique of Guilfoyle's fashion. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, one source divulged to People at the time. "The tight dresses need to go."

Shade aside, this style predated Guilfoyle's relationship with Trump Jr. and was her go-to look on Fox News' "The Five." Guilfoyle also stuck with a similar aesthetic for her Rumble podcast. With her new job, however, it's out with the body-con dresses and in with the pantsuits. In a major wardrobe overhaul, Guilfoyle decided on a dress code that's surprisingly Kamala Harris-coded. In her memoir "107 Days," Harris explained her preference. "Pantsuits have been a practical choice," she wrote. "If you're going to be photographed getting in and out of numerous SUVs and climbing stairs on windy tarmacs, they offer less chance of a wardrobe malfunction."

Since Guilfoyle's role as Greek ambassador is vastly different from sitting on a studio set, it makes sense that she might appreciate the comfort and coverage of a pantsuit. In addition, Guilfoyle has turned to Harris-approved pussy-bow blouses. This choice isn't just giving Harris vibes — Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Guilfoyle's almost in-law, Melania Trump, have also worn this classy style.