Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Upgrades Her Style Game, But Her Cakey Makeup Is Still A Disaster

Kimberly Guilfoyle has officially been confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. The new gig means that Guilfoyle will be moving into the official ambassador's residence in Athens by the end of next month. Evidently, she's on the fast track to her new life, and believe it or not, she's actually looking the part. Guilfoyle has basically become known for her inappropriate style, which she occasionally ditches for failed attempts to look professional. Now that she's embarking on a new job and home, however, it seems that she might be turning a corner with her infamous style. We just wish her makeup would follow suit.

Guilfoyle finally landed her big fat Greek ambassadorship, and she celebrated the news in an uncharacteristically classy 'fit. On September 18, after getting confirmed for her new role, Guilfoyle was tagged in multiple photos on Instagram, showing her in an outfit that was a far cry from her beloved skin-tight minidresses. Guilfoyle smiled in a fitted royal blue pantsuit layered over a high-neck black top. We have to give credit where credit is due: this was a perfect outfit for someone in Guilfoyle's new position, and it makes us wonder if she's embarking on a big style transformation. If she is, we're just hoping a makeover from the neck up is next on her agenda, since her hair and makeup are now totally clashing with her otherwise professional look.