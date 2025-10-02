Karoline Leavitt's New Office Brings Her Closer To Trump, Busting Those Breakup Rumors

Amid the government shutdown, Karoline Leavitt is keeping busy. The White House press secretary gave her dated style a spicy upgrade at a press conference, and now she's upgrading her office space. Among its enviable features, the biggest flex is that Leavitt's new digs will make it easier for her to chat with Donald Trump. The space formerly belonged to former Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich, who's taking a new job elsewhere. Budowich worked in communications for Trump's administration and was held in high esteem, so that's likely the reason he was given this coveted office in the first place.

As press secretary, Leavitt's in a stressful, very public role, so any mistakes are highly visible. After some speaking missteps in summer 2025, some wondered if a breakup between Leavitt and Trump was eminent. Now that Leavitt's been chosen to take over this high-status locale, it seems that she and her boss are tighter than ever. However, according to CBS News, many of Leavitt's predecessors started out in this room.

Trump initially received some pushback for hiring Leavitt. "He's spoken publicly about it. How many people told him that I was too young to have this position," Leavitt recalled to "The Signal Sitdown" in March 2025. "And he told me, 'You're not.'" Trump was resolute, telling Leavitt he was even younger when he was began his real estate career. Even so, Budowich might have had an edge on Leavitt in terms of popularity. "He is universally admired and respected," Stephen Miller, one of Trump's senior advisers, gushed in a statement (via Fox News). "No matter the issue or need, his insights and talents are sought after and valued deeply."