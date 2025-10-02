Kate Middleton Left A Soldier Completely Smitten And No One Can Blame The Guy (Look Out, William!)

While fulfilling a portion of her royal duties, Catherine, Princess of Wales once again proved she knows how to charm just about anyone. According to Lincolnshire Live, on October 2, 2025, Kate Middleton visited Lincolnshire to meet with members of the Royal Air Force Coningsby as part of her Royal Honorary Air Commodore position. As proof that Kate's new hair color has made her even more beguiling, the princess was caught on-camera making a member of the RAF appear utterly smitten with her. Considering some of the red flags in Kate's relationship with William, Prince of Wales, her husband might not enjoy how much the internet is reveling in the moment.

On X, many are discussing the proverbial sparks flying from an RAF pilot as he gazed at Kate. One person wrote, "His face speaks for all of us! She is just stunning." Another pointed out, "I can't blame him, I'd absolutely look at the Princess of Wales like that too," followed by emojis of a smiling face with heart eyes and a smiling face with stars for eyes. One eagle eyed commenter drew parallels to the recent visit of President Donald Trump and how impressed he seemed to be by Kate's beauty, saying, "Everyone who meets Catherine is enchanted by the Princess of Wales." But it wasn't just people online who were taken by Kate's presence.