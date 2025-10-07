In the early days of "American Idol," the show was a reliable way to find superstars. The first season gave us Kelly Clarkson, and the second season had the country gripped by the rivalry between Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard ... okay, we didn't say everyone stayed famous. When the third season kicked off in January 2004, the world met a college student by the name of William Hung who thought he might be the next American Idol.

Despite his unusual dance moves, a singing voice that we'll charitably call "bad," and some brutal remarks from Simon Cowell, Hung had a sunny disposition that people found infectious. Suddenly, season 3 of "American Idol" had its first superstar ... and he didn't even get a ticket to Hollywood. As his performance of Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" went viral on an internet that hadn't yet invented YouTube, Hung found himself the toast of Hollywood. He appeared on just about every talk show you can think of, performed that song at sports games, and even began to pump out music of his own. Through it all, he maintained the positive personality that first won him some non-ironic fans.

As the years went by, however, and social media exploded with people going viral for all sorts of reasons, interest in Hung's story waned. In the decades since he first appeared on television, his personal life has gone through significant upheaval. He's had numerous professional changes, several steps back into the spotlight, and he's embarked on a mission to inspire. Here's what happened to William Hung after his viral "American Idol" audition.