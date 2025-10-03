Michelle & Barack Obama's Sweet Anniversary Messages Send Those Divorce Rumors Up In Flames

Rumors have been swirling that former first couple Barack Obama and Michelle Obama might be on the rocks. While there have been plenty of reasons to worry about Barack and Michelle's marriage, the couple has maintained that they're stronger than ever. This alone hasn't been enough to keep the tabloids at bay, but it also hasn't stopped the couple from continuing to mark major milestones together, regardless of the press they're getting. Case in point, both Barack and Michelle shared the same selfie to commemorate their 33rd wedding anniversary.

We've been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said "I do." Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I'm so lucky to go through life with you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kut9m05v8I — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2025

Michelle's October 3 post on X admits the couple has "been on quite the journey," before adding "I love you even more today," than when they were initially wed. As for Barack, his post boasts the same beaming photo and says, "The best decision I ever made was marrying you." He goes on to brag about his wife, gushing, "I've admired your strength, grace, and determination."

While this alone might not be enough to fully convince everyone that their marriage is rock solid, especially with Michelle notably absent from much of the events Barack attends, it does point towards a consistent trend. Even with the mixed results and occasional message getting lost in translation, Michelle has been doing the work of publicly advocating for her marriage.