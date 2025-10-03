Michelle & Barack Obama's Sweet Anniversary Messages Send Those Divorce Rumors Up In Flames
Rumors have been swirling that former first couple Barack Obama and Michelle Obama might be on the rocks. While there have been plenty of reasons to worry about Barack and Michelle's marriage, the couple has maintained that they're stronger than ever. This alone hasn't been enough to keep the tabloids at bay, but it also hasn't stopped the couple from continuing to mark major milestones together, regardless of the press they're getting. Case in point, both Barack and Michelle shared the same selfie to commemorate their 33rd wedding anniversary.
We've been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said "I do."
Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I'm so lucky to go through life with you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kut9m05v8I
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2025
Michelle's October 3 post on X admits the couple has "been on quite the journey," before adding "I love you even more today," than when they were initially wed. As for Barack, his post boasts the same beaming photo and says, "The best decision I ever made was marrying you." He goes on to brag about his wife, gushing, "I've admired your strength, grace, and determination."
While this alone might not be enough to fully convince everyone that their marriage is rock solid, especially with Michelle notably absent from much of the events Barack attends, it does point towards a consistent trend. Even with the mixed results and occasional message getting lost in translation, Michelle has been doing the work of publicly advocating for her marriage.
Michelle Obama admits marriage to Barack Obama is hard work
Since Michelle Obama started a podcast with her older brother, Craig Robinson, the former first lady has used the platform to be open and honest about her growth — even when the process isn't pretty. Even when not on her own podcast, Michelle has taken the opportunity to defend her marriage to Barack Obama. But she also hasn't shied away from how much work goes into having the relationship they do over 30 years down the line.
On the October 1 episode of "In My Opinion," merely two days before her wedding anniversary, Michelle opened up about the veneer of her perfect-looking marriage to Barack. "People look at our marriage as the ideal," the former first lady acknowledged. Marriage is work, though. She said that "even when it looks good, even when it's great, it's hard." She went on to divulge that she and Barack have attended therapy together, pointing out that it's "a normal part of making it through."
Michelle also mentioned the pressure of being part of such a publicly available couple, saying, "It's hard for Barack and I to just be in the world unobserved." This might explain why Michelle has been diligently dropping hints that fans don't need to worry about the divorce rumors. Hopefully, the duo can get away somewhere out of the public eye to fully enjoy their marital milestone.