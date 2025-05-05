Pamela Anderson's Gorgeous Hair Transformation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's never been a celebrity quite like Pamela Anderson. From her humble beginnings in rural Canada to her breakout role in "Baywatch" to the cataclysmic sex tape scandal that shook the star to her core in 1995, this blond bombshell has more in common with the mythic phoenix, eternally rising from the ashes, than she does with any of her Hollywood peers.

With her comeback documentary "Pamela, A Love Story," which premiered on Netflix in 2023, Anderson dug deep into her own archives and offered audiences a raw, revealing retrospective on the career of one of America's most unforgettable sex symbols. The documentary was flint and steel to her otherwise dormant film career, striking a flame whose fire continued to burn in subsequent years, with Anderson scoring her next big break with the film "The Last Showgirl," which was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2025.

And yet, Anderson's tale of constant reinvention is just as much about her fashion looks as it is about her talent and inner strength. Her messy, tendril-heavy top bun was synonymous with beauty and sex in the 1990s, identifying her as the rocker chick of a generation. Later, her unexpected pixie cut symbolized a rebellion. Today, a makeup-less Anderson is often seen on red carpets rocking Old Hollywood curls — a return to soft femininity. There have been both hits and misses, detours, and legacy-making 'dos in her journey, so let's take a trip down memory lane and explore Anderson's gorgeous hair transformation.