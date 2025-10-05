Which Women In Trump World Belong To Sororities? Plenty Are Part Of The Sisterhood
For thousands of young women entering college every year, pledging a sorority is an inroad to being part of a campus community. There are currently 26 member sororities in the National Panhellenic Conference; in addition, the National Pan-Hellenic Council includes the four sororities historically established for Black students. (Kamala Harris is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.) Greek life has recently become a buzzy topic thanks to "A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush!" The Lifetime reality series follows a variety of incoming college girls as they go through the excitements and disappointments of rush week, along with the mothers who are just as anxious (if not more so!) to see their daughters get a bid from the house of their choice.
Sorority life isn't for everyone; the culture has a rep for being elitist, image-obsessed, and party-oriented. It's a hefty financial and social commitment, too. Members may pay as much as $10,000 per year in dues, housing, event costs, wardrobe, merchandise, and other expenses. Members are expected to attend meetings, help with events, mentor newcomers, participate in the skits and other rituals of rush week, and put in a certain number of volunteer hours to remain in good standing. But those who do join can expect a lifetime bond with fellow sisters and a valuable network of alumnae — including quite a few women in President Donald Trump's inner circle. Take a look at what we found, and see if you can imagine them dancing in front of their sorority houses or hoisting a red Solo cup at homecoming.
Tiffany Trump's sorority was at odds with her dad
While at the University of Pennsylvania, first daughter Tiffany Trump pledged Kappa Alpha Theta, the first-ever Greek letter organization for women. Her fellow famous Thetas include Sheryl Crow, Amy Grant, legendary choreographer Agnes de Mille, and "Sesame Street" creator Joan Ganz Cooney. Fellow first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush followed mom Laura Bush into the sisterhood as well.
Tiffany's loyalties may have been tested recently: In the spring of 2025, the president-appointed Department of Justice cut federal grants to hundreds of organizations which, in their view, didn't support their anti-woke goals. Among them was Kappa Alpha Theta's national philanthropy, CASA/GAL, which serves abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system. This set off what might be called a KAT fight, as members of Theta banded together to write their members of Congress and voice their protest online. Their efforts paid off: The appeal was successful, and the CASA/GAL grants were restored in September. (It's hard not to wonder whether Tiffany had a few words with Dad about the situation.)
Bettina Anderson's sorority has a unique past
Bettina Anderson has what Kimberly Guilfoyle can only dream of — mainly, a devoted partner in Donald Trump Jr. and the apparent blessing of his family. And unlike Guilfoyle, who has no record of belonging to a sorority while at the University of California, Davis, Anderson, a grad of Columbia, boasts her membership in Sigma Delta Tau on her LinkedIn profile. The organization was founded in 1917 at Cornell by seven Jewish women who felt unwelcome in the school's existing sororities because of their religion. Today, Sig Delts pride themselves on inclusivity and individuality, and membership is open to women of all faiths. (Anderson is a Christian who often expresses statements of faith online.) Meanwhile, Guilfoyle is embarking on a different sort of Greek life as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
Alina Habba is part of the Do Good Sisterhood
According to a historical website of Delta Gamma, Alina Habba pledged the Epsilon Lambda chapter at Lehigh University in 2003. The "Do Good Sisterhood" sorority was founded in 1873 and now boasts chapters in 150 schools. Like other sororities, DG is devoted to philanthropy, and its primary focus is on schools and organizations serving the visually impaired. Habba, currently the acting district attorney for the state of New Jersey, is in good company: Proud DGs over the last 150+ years include notable scientists, CEOs, college presidents, and celebs such as Patricia Heaton, Kelly Preston Travolta, and Food Network's Alex Guarnaschelli.
Pam Bondi is a real-life Elle Woods
In an article listing the stereotypical reputation of the 10 most popular sororities, Owlcation describes the members of Delta Delta Delta (aka Tri Delt) as "blonde, bubbly, wealthy, 'top-tier.'" Is it any surprise that their ranks include Pam Bondi? As an undergrad at the University of Florida, the future U.S. attorney general pledged at the Alpha Psi chapter and from there went on to become Florida's first female AG before getting her promotion from President Trump. Comparisons to Elle Woods were inevitable, and Business Observer couldn't resist calling her "Legally Bondi." But, like Reese Witherspoon's famous character, Bondi has risen above the empty-headed sorority girl image through her accomplishments as a lawyer. In 2012, Tri Delt named her one of their "Women of Achievement."
These Trump women never pledged (yeah, we're surprised too)
Surprisingly, quite a few of the women associated with President Trump aren't sorority members — but in some cases, they just didn't have the opportunity. Among them is first daughter Ivanka Trump; she began her studies at Georgetown University, which "does not support a social Greek system," according to their website. By the time Ivanka transferred to UPenn in 2002, she was a junior, and may have felt it was too late to pledge. Similarly, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is a grad of Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, which, like Georgetown, bans social fraternities.
Other notable unaffiliated MAGA ladies include Lauren Boebert (she didn't attend college), Marjorie Taylor Greene ("I was never one to join a club in school ... I didn't join a sorority in college," she told TIME in 2022), and former pageant girl Kristi Noem. Presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump opted not to rush at North Carolina State University for a very particular reason. On a segment of "The Right View" (per Facebook), she admitted, "I'm a bit of a neat freak, and ... the idea that I'm going to be in some house with a bunch of girls that are all probably messy — ehh, didn't sit well with me!"