Which Women In Trump World Belong To Sororities? Plenty Are Part Of The Sisterhood

For thousands of young women entering college every year, pledging a sorority is an inroad to being part of a campus community. There are currently 26 member sororities in the National Panhellenic Conference; in addition, the National Pan-Hellenic Council includes the four sororities historically established for Black students. (Kamala Harris is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.) Greek life has recently become a buzzy topic thanks to "A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush!" The Lifetime reality series follows a variety of incoming college girls as they go through the excitements and disappointments of rush week, along with the mothers who are just as anxious (if not more so!) to see their daughters get a bid from the house of their choice.

Sorority life isn't for everyone; the culture has a rep for being elitist, image-obsessed, and party-oriented. It's a hefty financial and social commitment, too. Members may pay as much as $10,000 per year in dues, housing, event costs, wardrobe, merchandise, and other expenses. Members are expected to attend meetings, help with events, mentor newcomers, participate in the skits and other rituals of rush week, and put in a certain number of volunteer hours to remain in good standing. But those who do join can expect a lifetime bond with fellow sisters and a valuable network of alumnae — including quite a few women in President Donald Trump's inner circle. Take a look at what we found, and see if you can imagine them dancing in front of their sorority houses or hoisting a red Solo cup at homecoming.