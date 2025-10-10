How Christina Haack's Messy Divorce From Josh Hall Healed Her Other Relationships

Josh Hall and Christina Haack's HGTV drama and messy divorce came with a surprising silver lining. While speaking to People in October 2025, the "Christina on the Coast" star revealed that the end of her third marriage prompted Haack and her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, to finally have a candid chat. During it, the British TV presenter expressed his desire for a more amicable co-parenting relationship, just like she has with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV stalwart was happy to share that they had since developed a healthy co-parenting dynamic for their son, Hudson's, wellbeing. Haack then opened up about what that looked like day to day. "We go to soccer games. We sit next to each other at school," she confirmed. "And thank God, because that would make me so sad if growing up, Hudson didn't get to have those things with us."

Her words showed just how much their relationship had evolved since 2022, when the former couple was embroiled in a contentious court battle. Although Haack and Anstead ultimately agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, in their July 2021 divorce settlement, the British TV personality later demanded full custody in April 2022. At the time, the "Flip or Flop" alum admitted to People that she was hurt by her ex-husband's filing because he could have easily ironed out his issues with her privately before taking such a drastic step. After Haack's second ex-husband's request was denied, they got into another messy legal spat in September 2022 over her decision to post Hudson on social media. However, it's safe to say those bitter days are long gone.