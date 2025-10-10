How Christina Haack's Messy Divorce From Josh Hall Healed Her Other Relationships
Josh Hall and Christina Haack's HGTV drama and messy divorce came with a surprising silver lining. While speaking to People in October 2025, the "Christina on the Coast" star revealed that the end of her third marriage prompted Haack and her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, to finally have a candid chat. During it, the British TV presenter expressed his desire for a more amicable co-parenting relationship, just like she has with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV stalwart was happy to share that they had since developed a healthy co-parenting dynamic for their son, Hudson's, wellbeing. Haack then opened up about what that looked like day to day. "We go to soccer games. We sit next to each other at school," she confirmed. "And thank God, because that would make me so sad if growing up, Hudson didn't get to have those things with us."
Her words showed just how much their relationship had evolved since 2022, when the former couple was embroiled in a contentious court battle. Although Haack and Anstead ultimately agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, in their July 2021 divorce settlement, the British TV personality later demanded full custody in April 2022. At the time, the "Flip or Flop" alum admitted to People that she was hurt by her ex-husband's filing because he could have easily ironed out his issues with her privately before taking such a drastic step. After Haack's second ex-husband's request was denied, they got into another messy legal spat in September 2022 over her decision to post Hudson on social media. However, it's safe to say those bitter days are long gone.
Christina Haack also had an honest chat with Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack was never the same after her divorce from Josh Hall. And the changes in her only made the HGTV star's relationship with Tarek El Moussa stronger. In a January 2025 episode of "The Flip Off," the exes buried the hatchet for good by having a heart-to-heart conversation. The "Christina on the Coast" star confessed that the end of their 7-year-marriage hit her particularly hard because she lost her friend circle and her beloved job of being a full-time mother in the process. Haack's admission prompted her first ex-husband to acknowledge, "I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I'm a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this," (via People). She went on to offer an apology for all the pain she inflicted on El Moussa too, which he fully accepted.
That candid conversation might not have happened if an already emotional Haack hadn't disclosed to her ex that she had called it quits with Hall. In her October 2025 interview with People, the HGTV star dished that their chat made their crew members equally emotional too. Ultimately, Haack asserted, "My relationships with everyone improved [after splitting from Hall], and we have a bigger appreciation for each other." Additionally, the lessons the "Flip Off" star learned from her past relationships also gave her the tools to build a better future with Haack's new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, and encouraged her to take things slow and steady. In the past, though, Haack's romance with Larocca had HGTV fans saying the same shady thing about how swiftly she seems to move on from her marriages.