Kristi Noem Gets Torn To Shreds After Fox News Interview About Bathroom Debacle Goes Viral

Nature called for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, but Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said no. Or, at least that's the way Noem is telling the story of what happened to her when she tried to stop in at the Village of Broadview Municipal Building in Illinois to use the bathroom and was turned away. She posted a video of the moment on X and she talked about it on "Fox and Friends" on October 5, 2025. It's not the most controversial thing that Noem has ever done, but people are still taking her to task for her appearance on the show and her familiar refrain of complaining about Democrats and those protesting ICE. This time, of course, she added not being allowed to use the bathroom.

Social media wasn't having it. One person gave Noem a new nickname: "Potty Princess," per X. Another critic had a different suggestion for her: "Use the OUTHOUSE babeee! That's how we do it up here!"

Kristi Noem refers to Chicago as a "war zone" then whines about not being allowed to use a restroom in Chicago. She's insane folks pic.twitter.com/fZtuSeUy2G — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 5, 2025

One netizen said Noem could easily have gone to a gas station if she had to go that badly, and another suggestion on X was, "Go to the McDonalds and quit wasting taxpayer money [on] bulls*** publicity stunts." Then there were those who thought that needing the bathroom could have just been a ruse to enter the building. She did seem to have people with her filming, beyond just cellphones, which isn't how most of us go to the bathroom.