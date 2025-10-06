Kristi Noem Gets Torn To Shreds After Fox News Interview About Bathroom Debacle Goes Viral
Nature called for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, but Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said no. Or, at least that's the way Noem is telling the story of what happened to her when she tried to stop in at the Village of Broadview Municipal Building in Illinois to use the bathroom and was turned away. She posted a video of the moment on X and she talked about it on "Fox and Friends" on October 5, 2025. It's not the most controversial thing that Noem has ever done, but people are still taking her to task for her appearance on the show and her familiar refrain of complaining about Democrats and those protesting ICE. This time, of course, she added not being allowed to use the bathroom.
Social media wasn't having it. One person gave Noem a new nickname: "Potty Princess," per X. Another critic had a different suggestion for her: "Use the OUTHOUSE babeee! That's how we do it up here!"
Kristi Noem refers to Chicago as a "war zone" then whines about not being allowed to use a restroom in Chicago.
She's insane folks pic.twitter.com/fZtuSeUy2G
— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 5, 2025
One netizen said Noem could easily have gone to a gas station if she had to go that badly, and another suggestion on X was, "Go to the McDonalds and quit wasting taxpayer money [on] bulls*** publicity stunts." Then there were those who thought that needing the bathroom could have just been a ruse to enter the building. She did seem to have people with her filming, beyond just cellphones, which isn't how most of us go to the bathroom.
Kristi Noem's looks and rhetoric weren't appreciated by critics
Others online joked about the rumors that Kristi Noem has had plastic surgery with her Fox News interview and complaints about not getting to use the restroom. "She had to make an urgent Botox Call — her face was breaking out — into expressions," one X user said. Another quipped, "is she sending out Morse codes with all that blinking? Is it the false eyelashes making her do that?" We've rarely seen Noem makeup free, and the fake eyelashes seem to have become a staple.
Others were more irritated by how Noem was trying to characterize cities like Chicago and Portland, where Trump has said he wants to send National Guard troops. One person tagged Noem on X and wrote: "FYI. There are no war zones in America. They exist in [Stephen] Miller and Trump's imagination and in your continuing obsequious desire to please Trump." Another pointed out that if it really was a war zone, then Noem should have had bathrooms brought in for herself and those with her.
David Ormsby, speaking on behalf of the Village of Broadview, said that Noem had shown up at the building for an unscheduled meeting, according to NBC Chicago. At the same time, Mayor Katrina Thompson headed to the nearby ICE facility to try and talk with Noem. (The Village of Broadview Municipal Building is less than a mile from the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement center in Broadview.) Ormsby added, "The mayor was told by agents at the gate the secretary was unavailable to meet." He also questioned why the ICE facility didn't have bathrooms that Noem could have used.