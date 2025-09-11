Rare Times We've Seen Kristi Noem Nearly Makeup-Free
These days, the mention of Kristi Noem conjures up visions of excessive cosmetics. The Secretary of Homeland Security is a prime example of "Republican Makeup," right down to her continually cakey foundation. Noem's style has changed drastically in recent years, and her MAGA makeover has garnered Donald Trump's approval. In March 2024, Noem spoke alongside Trump at a rally wearing lengthy hair extensions, a MAGA cap, and lots of makeup. "You're not allowed to say she's beautiful, so I'm not going to say it," Trump commented (via Forbes), awkwardly complimenting Noem's aesthetic.
Others, however, might argue that less is more when it comes to cosmetics. Some contend that Noem's habitually heavy foundation is seriously aging her -– another reason for her to lighten up on her makeup application. If that reasoning isn't convincing enough, the secretary can look to compelling evidence from her own social media accounts. Minus the MAGA makeup, Noem looks so much better in old photos. Over the years, her typical style required a lot less product, even back in 1990, when she was glammed up for her role as South Dakota snow queen.
Surprisingly, even in more recent times, there have been a few instances where Noem has posted pics of herself with almost zero makeup. Despite all the rumors of plastic surgery, Noem's fresh-faced approach shows her looking a lot closer to her past self and demonstrated how much of her recent appearance is makeup-derived.
Noem shined in a video montage
In honor of Mother's Day 2024, Kristi Noem posted a video loaded with family photos. While the montage showed a few instances where Noem's makeup was on the understated side, her natural look really stood out here. Although the focus is intended to be on the people behind her, we couldn't help zeroing in on Noem. Sans product, the Homeland Security secretary's brows are bold but not gigantic, and her eyes shine without fake eyelashes. Her skin also looks amazing. It's unfortunate that Noem often conceals it under her worst makeup fail: cakey foundation.
Noem focused on holiday shopping, not glam
On Christmas Eve 2018, Kristi Noem favored a fresh-faced look while she took care of some last-minute holiday shopping. It's pics like these that make us miss Noem's previous face, before any of the rumored plastic surgeries, where she looks comfortable and down to earth. Here, Noem was just a couple weeks away from serving as South Dakota's governor, and her beaming smile takes center stage without the distractions of heavy makeup. Minimally styled with just a hint of wave, her extension-free hair is a great accompaniment to the look.
Noem skipped makeup for an ice cream outing
This July 2023 Kristi Noem looks so different from the 2025 version that we'd swear they were two different people. The only giveaway here is the big hoop earrings, which are an outdated fashion trend that Noem constantly wears. Even so, Noem's hoops in this photo are vastly smaller than the gigantic, pearl-adorned pairs she currently favors. More importantly, the then-South Dakota governor didn't feel compelled to slather on the makeup to grab ice cream. Without the orangey base layer, her natural face glows, and her blue eyes pop without the dark eye makeup.
No makeup was required for Noem's play date
In November 2024, Kristi Noem chose a fuss-free look when she visited with her beloved granddaughter, Adeline West Peters, aka "Miss Addie." Noem was ecstatic to become a grandma, and beyond playdates, she's also taken Addie to work with her.
Minus the makeup, Noem's eyes sparkle with delight as she and Addie pose in front of a newly decorated Christmas tree. This look is a major (and much welcomed) contrast to Noem's thick eyeliner and full-face of makeup that she sported for Addie's July 2025 birthday.
Noem kept it simple for Father's Day
2020 was a tough year worldwide, and the COVID-19 pandemic caused many people to streamline their cosmetics routine. Although Kristi Noem still applied ample makeup for TV appearances at the time, she experimented with varying amounts of product that year, including a minimalistic approach. For Father's Day 2020, Noem's skin looks like it's naturally glowing from time spent outdoors with her family. As a bonus, her baseball cap looks great with her curly locks. Even with the cap's brim shielding her face, Noem's eyes stand out, framed by her naturally dark lashes.