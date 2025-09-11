Rare Times We've Seen Kristi Noem Nearly Makeup-Free

These days, the mention of Kristi Noem conjures up visions of excessive cosmetics. The Secretary of Homeland Security is a prime example of "Republican Makeup," right down to her continually cakey foundation. Noem's style has changed drastically in recent years, and her MAGA makeover has garnered Donald Trump's approval. In March 2024, Noem spoke alongside Trump at a rally wearing lengthy hair extensions, a MAGA cap, and lots of makeup. "You're not allowed to say she's beautiful, so I'm not going to say it," Trump commented (via Forbes), awkwardly complimenting Noem's aesthetic.

Others, however, might argue that less is more when it comes to cosmetics. Some contend that Noem's habitually heavy foundation is seriously aging her -– another reason for her to lighten up on her makeup application. If that reasoning isn't convincing enough, the secretary can look to compelling evidence from her own social media accounts. Minus the MAGA makeup, Noem looks so much better in old photos. Over the years, her typical style required a lot less product, even back in 1990, when she was glammed up for her role as South Dakota snow queen.

Surprisingly, even in more recent times, there have been a few instances where Noem has posted pics of herself with almost zero makeup. Despite all the rumors of plastic surgery, Noem's fresh-faced approach shows her looking a lot closer to her past self and demonstrated how much of her recent appearance is makeup-derived.