Jane Goodall Spent Her Final Interview Dreaming Of Launching Trump & Elon Musk Into Space

Jane Goodall, celebrated primatologist and conservationist, died on October 1 at the age of 91. After her death, Netflix released a 55-minute documentary about Goodall as a part of their "Famous Last Words" series. The documentary was made in March 2025, and she knew that it was to be released and unedited by Netflix after she died. In it, she talked about her life, work, and legacy as well as her hopes for the world, and she also unapologetically called out people she didn't like. Those included Donald Trump and his former BFF Elon Musk.

In a clip that has gone viral, Goodall said she'd like to send those she doesn't like into "one of Musk's spaceships and send them all off to the planet he's sure he's going to discover," via X. One of Musk's business ventures is SpaceX, and he's frequently spoken about wanting human settlements on Mars. Goodall confirmed that in this dream of hers, Musk would "be the host" on this imagined spaceship flight, and he would be joined by "Trump, and some of Trump's real supporters." She also came after other world leaders, adding in Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

Plenty of people on social media applauded Goodall's candid take. One person said on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I love the combo of 'like your favorite storybook British grandmother, probably has butterscotch candies in her purse...but will cut a b****.'" Another posted, "What a badass lady, 90yo leaving insulting evil guys and inspiring people to keep hope and to never stop doing good; even if you haven't found your goal in life, you matter, and it's never too late to step in."