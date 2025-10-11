Old Pics Of Melania Trump & Sister Ines Show A Completely Different Side Of The First Lady
When many people think of Melania Trump, their first thoughts may go to her closet full of wildly expensive outfits, her carefully curated make-up looks, and some of her more outrageous fashion choices since her time as the nation's first lady. In fact, she's so fully enveloped in the lavish lifestyle that comes with being Donald Trump's wife that it's hard to imagine Melania in any other context. However, Melania's big sister, Ines Knauss, has been giving the world a look at a very different side of her famous sibling.
Ines' Instagram has been a sprawling repository of flashbacks and throwback photos from different eras, including their modest and wholesome childhood in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. In January 2019, Ines posted a black-and-white snapshot from 1970 — shortly after Melania was born — showing her as a young girl standing next to her baby sister's bassinet stroller. It's an adorable moment of innocence and wholesome sibling love that perfectly encapsulates just how low-key and grounded Melania's childhood really was.
In May 2018, Ines shared another throwback of herself and Melania as little kids, circa 1970 or '71, as the sisters sat in bed together playing with a doll. In the photo, Ines and Melania's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, sweetly play with their adorable little girls. The kids look fashionable and sweet even back then, and the heartfelt love in their family is palpable.
Melania Trump and sister Ines Knauss have remained close throughout their lives
In March 2021, Ines Knauss took to Instagram to share a picture that showcased just how tight she was with Melania Trump as kids. The photo, taken in 1977 by their mom, Amalija Knavs, shows both sisters as small children laying down with their dad, Viktor Knavs. Ines sweetly captioned the photo, "When i was 9 w/ #sister Melania waking up or going to sleep." It was a heartwarming glimpse of the sisters' enduring bond, lasting even as they grew older and their lives moved in unexpected directions.
When Melania moved to Italy to pursue a career as a model, Ines followed her to Milan in order to keep her company. Later, when Melania tied the knot with Donald Trump in an incredibly lavish wedding ceremony, Ines was on hand as Melania's maid of honor. Ines has even lived in New York since 2015, just a few short blocks away from her sister's main residence at Trump Tower.
A source told Page Six in 2018 that Ines is "extremely private and publicity shy ... but she and Melania are very close." While Ines has kept her personal life private, she's been a vocal supporter of her sister, and something of a historian when it comes to Melania. Through Ines' many curated throwback photos, fans have gotten a comprehensive look at Melania's stunning transformation over the years, not to mention the evolution of their sisterly bond.