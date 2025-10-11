Old Pics Of Melania Trump & Sister Ines Show A Completely Different Side Of The First Lady

In March 2021, Ines Knauss took to Instagram to share a picture that showcased just how tight she was with Melania Trump as kids. The photo, taken in 1977 by their mom, Amalija Knavs, shows both sisters as small children laying down with their dad, Viktor Knavs. Ines sweetly captioned the photo, "When i was 9 w/ #sister Melania waking up or going to sleep." It was a heartwarming glimpse of the sisters' enduring bond, lasting even as they grew older and their lives moved in unexpected directions.

When Melania moved to Italy to pursue a career as a model, Ines followed her to Milan in order to keep her company. Later, when Melania tied the knot with Donald Trump in an incredibly lavish wedding ceremony, Ines was on hand as Melania's maid of honor. Ines has even lived in New York since 2015, just a few short blocks away from her sister's main residence at Trump Tower.

A source told Page Six in 2018 that Ines is "extremely private and publicity shy ... but she and Melania are very close." While Ines has kept her personal life private, she's been a vocal supporter of her sister, and something of a historian when it comes to Melania. Through Ines' many curated throwback photos, fans have gotten a comprehensive look at Melania's stunning transformation over the years, not to mention the evolution of their sisterly bond.