Whatever Happened To The Neelys?

Ever since its launch in 1993, the Food Network has catapulted many personalities, contestants, and chefs into national and global fame, from Guy Fieri, whose distaste for eggs is well-known, to Rachael Ray, whose controversial moments can't be easily forgotten. And when two of those celebrities are a real-life couple and host the same show together, chances are that their relationship status will affect their on-screen interactions. Some of them do a good job at hiding their discomfort for many years, which was the case with the Neelys, the stars of "Down Home with the Neelys" (2008-2014) and "Road Tasted with the Neelys" (2008). Eventually, though, that relatable couple could no longer pretend to be all-smiles and lovey-dovey while preparing hearty Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes. They chose to part ways and focus on individual ventures instead — much to their fans' distress. Indeed, "Down Home with the Neelys" was one of the Food Network's highest-rated shows and the most watched slot on Saturday morning.

Other than their TV appearances, Patrick Neely and Gina Ervin Neely released "Down Home with the Neelys: A Southern Family Cookbook" in 2009 and "The Neelys' Celebration Cookbook: Down-Home Meals for Every Occasion" in 2011. But what have Pat and Gina been up to since their hit show concluded? From wellness to motivational speeches, shows on other platforms, collaborations with major brands, and romantic developments, here are all the details you need to know.