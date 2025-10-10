Whatever Happened To The Neelys?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ever since its launch in 1993, the Food Network has catapulted many personalities, contestants, and chefs into national and global fame, from Guy Fieri, whose distaste for eggs is well-known, to Rachael Ray, whose controversial moments can't be easily forgotten. And when two of those celebrities are a real-life couple and host the same show together, chances are that their relationship status will affect their on-screen interactions. Some of them do a good job at hiding their discomfort for many years, which was the case with the Neelys, the stars of "Down Home with the Neelys" (2008-2014) and "Road Tasted with the Neelys" (2008). Eventually, though, that relatable couple could no longer pretend to be all-smiles and lovey-dovey while preparing hearty Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes. They chose to part ways and focus on individual ventures instead — much to their fans' distress. Indeed, "Down Home with the Neelys" was one of the Food Network's highest-rated shows and the most watched slot on Saturday morning.
Other than their TV appearances, Patrick Neely and Gina Ervin Neely released "Down Home with the Neelys: A Southern Family Cookbook" in 2009 and "The Neelys' Celebration Cookbook: Down-Home Meals for Every Occasion" in 2011. But what have Pat and Gina been up to since their hit show concluded? From wellness to motivational speeches, shows on other platforms, collaborations with major brands, and romantic developments, here are all the details you need to know.
Pat and Gina Neely's impending divorce was the primary cause of the show's cancelation
Pat and Gina Neely had been together for many years before they shocked their fans by announcing their separation. They were high school sweethearts who had been married since 1994, until they suddenly announced their divorce in September 2014 in a joint statement to The Root (via Us Weekly), citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple added, "This was a tough decision, but we believe it is the best decision for us. As parents of two beautiful adult daughters that we love dearly, we will continue to be involved in each other's lives as parents and friends ... Moving forward, our focus will be on our individual brands and we are optimistic about our respective futures."
According to TMZ, the Neelys actually separated two years prior to that surprising decision and had been struggling to maintain a happy façade on their show for a while, perhaps even since the beginning. In fact, two years after the divorce was finalized, Gina revealed that she had tried to call it quits five times over the years and that they had attempted to save their marriage by going to couple's therapy — to no avail. She truly needed an out from both their marriage and the spotlight, and she got both: Apparently, this former bank branch manager never really expected to become a celebrity chef.
Meanwhile, they released their third cookbook together in 2014
Before parting ways indefinitely, both professionally and romantically, Pat and Gina Neely wrote and promoted one last book together. Released on April 8, 2014, this beautifully illustrated hardcover cookbook is titled "Back Home with the Neelys: Comfort Food from Our Southern Kitchen to Yours." It features childhood memories and 100 recipes passed down by the couple's mothers and grandmothers, such as buttermilk and cream biscuits, skillet corn bread, bourbon-drenched French toast, Brunswick stew, deep-fried okra, grilled succotash, and skillet-roasted chicken.
Steeped in tradition, heritage, comfort food, and Southern hospitality, this cookbook also includes nostalgic anecdotes and modern adaptations of classic appetizers, dishes, cocktails, and desserts. It was prepared in collaboration with Ann Volkwein, a food-and-lifestyle author who's also co-written three titles with Guy Fieri.
In an interview with Real Urban News about that release, Pat explained at the time, "We started thinking about where we came from, what's in our heart, what resonated with us ... Writing our third cookbook was more about a tribute to how we got started in the industry because we're not culinary chefs; we're basically just cooks."
Pat Neely has been partnering solo with many brands since 2014
Pat Neely has made an impression in the marketing campaigns of various major brands such as Kraft Foods, Sam's, Mrs. Paul's Frozen Fish Products, Boston Market: Rotisserie Chicken, and McDonald's. He also represented the restaurant This Is It! Southern Kitchen & BBQ.
In 2014, Neely became the national ambassador of the Family Dollar Store to help promote its new products. There was even a contest that challenged customers to prepare a meal for four people for only $15, and the grand prize consisted of a private cooking session with the chef, restaurateur, and author in his home. Per CPS Daily News, the "BBQ King" said at the time, "Good, homemade food that's made from the heart is what I'm all about. I am thrilled to team up with Family Dollar as they add even more quality food choices to their store shelves. Whether you're making a quick weeknight meal, a fun lunch for your kids, or a side for your family reunion, Family Dollar has everything you need to make your dish delicious, all at everyday low prices."
The brand's "Give More. Spend Less." campaign alone, which starred Neely and renowned image-and-style authority Lloyd Boston, was watched by more than 2.3 million viewers and made over 18 million impressions across various social media platforms (per the Shorty Awards).
Pat Neely and Gina Ervin Neely shut down the last of their restaurants in 2015
Many Food Network stars have opened their own restaurants, from Bobby Flay to Tavel Bristol-Joseph and Antonia Lofaso, and the Neelys were no exception. Their joint hospitality businesses couldn't survive their separation, though, not to mention that they were too busy with their solo ventures, such as Gina's participation in the George Foreman Grills Weight Loss Challenge and Pat's nationwide collaboration with Family Dollar Store. As a result, in 2013, they closed down their Tennessee barbecue restaurants, Neely's Bar-B-Que, which they co-owned with Pat's brothers.
The closure was announced in a now-deleted Facebook statement, which included (via Black Enterprise), "We want to say from the bottom of our hearts how much we appreciate you ... We want to invite you to continue to support our New York location. Again, we want to thank you for your continuous support."
Eventually, they even shut down the aforementioned upscale establishment, called Neely's Barbecue Parlor, on October 11, 2015. That elegant but welcoming Memphis-style barbecue restaurant was located on the Upper East Side and could accommodate 220 guests. It offered delicious Southern favorites like barbecued mussels, chicken-fried steak, beer-can chicken, baby-back ribs, cedar-plank salmon, fried-green tomatoes, fried pickles, and pecan pie.
Pat found love again in 2015 and got married in 2017
Pat Neely, who said multiple times that he didn't want to divorce Gina, didn't think he'd get a second chance at love, but he did. As fate would have it, in 2015, while working as a celebrity chef on a cruise organized by radio personality Tom Joyner, he met one Tamika Parks, a registered nurse-anesthetist. The two hit it off immediately, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony two years later.
In an interview with People, the BBQ King confessed that he didn't think he'd get married again, stating, "Initially, I thought that was what my life was set out to be. I was going to be single and focus on my career. I guess you could say it was love at first sight. Tamika took me off guard."
As of this publication, Neely and Parks live in a house right outside Atlanta, together with their daughter, Eriel, and Parks' son from a previous relationship, Eijah. Based on Neely's Facebook posts, they're quite a tight-knit family.
Gina Ervin Neely co-produced and hosted a cooking show on Aspire TV in 2017 and 2018
If Gina Ervin Neely was ever in a relationship while Pat was getting serious with Tamika, she certainly kept it on the down-low. Professionally, she decided to reinvent herself by producing and hosting a new show with Nina Holiday Entertainment: "Chop it up with Gina", which premiered on Aspire TV on September 17, 2017. It featured celebrity guests like TC Carson, who played Kyle Barker on the Fox sitcom "Living Single," and Jasmine Guy, whose most famous role was the condescending Whitley Gilbert on the "Cosby Show" spin-off "A Different World."
Without a doubt, Neely felt more at ease on that show than when she reluctantly shared the screen with her ex-husband. As she told WMC Action News 5 at the time, "Nobody really knows this side of me. It's different. I was reeled in on the Food Network. Now it's like people can really get to see a little more of my personality. A little more me, in a more transparent way."
Gina tried to find love again on a reality show in 2018
In 2018, Gina Neely was still officially single, but she hadn't completely given up on love. You might remember her participation in the Bravo docuseries "To Rome for Love," along with four other eligible African-American women: Mercedes Young, Shay Atkins, Nakita McGraw, and Ashley Marissa Russell. Released on January 7, 2018, the show was set in a lavish villa in Rome. It was hosted by D. Micah Lindsey, Christine "Cece" Counts, and relationship expert Diann Valentine, and it featured both romantic dates with Italian men and fun group tours. Set in another country, "To Rome for Love" threw the culinary queen out of her comfort zone and made her understand that her heart had been much more guarded than she thought. It was quite a wake-up call for her. "I didn't realize that I've been protecting that part of me for so long that it almost became second nature to me," she confessed to People at the time.
Neely also shared that she had been casually dating but was finally open for a serious relationship, stating, "I want to find love again, love being in love. I want to get married again. I love being married. I'm not against marriage, and I'm not against love." Neely's dating status on Facebook is set to "In a relationship" as of this publication but it's not clear with whom.
Pat Neely has appeared on many radio and TV shows, given motivational speeches, and hosted cooking demonstrations
Pat Neely may not longer be a Food Network star, but he's been keeping quite busy and has never stepped out of the limelight. He's been juggling various kinds of projects, from radio and TV appearances to public motivational speeches, cooking demonstrations, and consistently posting new recipes and culinary tips on his social media accounts.
One of his most notable contributions was the quick-paced game show "Play to Win," which centered on smart shopping and premiered on November 5, 2016, on The CW Network. Not only was it Neely's first solo TV show, but he also executive-produced it — in collaboration with Family Dollar Store. "I am super excited to branch out from just being a celebrity chef and hosting a cooking show. I decided to spread my wings a little bit," he gushed to Rolling Out at the time. "It's truly an exciting time. It's a new adventure in my life and a new, fresh start for me."
Gina Ervin Neely produced and hosted the Bluff City Life from 2022 until 2025
Set in Memphis, Gina Neely's hometown, "Bluff City Life" was a lifestyle show that aired on Action News 5 from 2022 until its cancellation in 2025. Neely was first approached as a producer for the show, but she later stepped in as a host because she wanted some excitement and stimulation in her career. "I was enjoying my quiet life. But then I got bored!" she confessed in an Instagram post on March 4, 2025.
Distressed by the show's cancelation, she added, "It made me love my city again by meeting, introducing, and exposing so much beauty. It made me BELIEVE again. So, when I tell you every guest that I have interviewed, whether it was once or twice, I learned so much goodness in the business and them. There is nothing you can put on that feeling. And I thank you for making home truly feel like home again."
"Bluff City Life" showcased the best of Memphis' artists, business owners, musicians, health professionals, and other productive, spiritual, and creative community members. The topics covered were as diverse as Sikhism, Pilates, party games, scuba diving, ranch camp, teatime treats, cooking contests, Black History month, and Lunar New Year recipes.
Pat released an all-purpose seasoning in 2023
Pat Neely sells his own themed merchandise on his website and other platforms, from t-shirts to mugs, bodysuits, trucker hats, travel mugs, baby caps and bibs, hoodies, water bottles, and aprons. There's also an Original BBQ Sauce that's been around for years. It's based on a generational family recipe combining fresh herbs, spices, ketchup, and apple cider vinegar.
Then, in an Instagram post dated November 10, 2023, together with his little girl, Eriel, Neely unboxed a versatile product for daily culinary use. "After months of perfecting flavors in the kitchen," he wrote, "I am thrilled to unveil my masterpiece: Pat Neely's All-Purpose Seasoning for meat, seafood, vegetables, and other dishes! Get ready to elevate your culinary creations to a whole new level. My passion for great taste is now in every shake!" This product was a big step for Neely, as it can be found in popular stores like Walmart and on Amazon as of this publication.
You can keep up with Pat Neely's latest recipes on his YouTube channel
As of this publication, Pat Neely has a net worth of $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In between catching reruns of Pat Neely's TV shows, you can always visit the "Pat Neely BBQ King" YouTube channel, which he regularly updates with recipes, trip vlogs, and family-centered videos. At the time of publication, the account has garnered 17.3K subscribers.
This is where you'll see him harvesting greens straight from his well-kept garden; asking his wife Tamika to be his Valentine; taking the subway in Rome for the very first time; chatting with chefs in the U.S. and other countries; elevating salmon with his all-purpose seasoning. You'll also watch him prepare delicious appetizers, dishes, and desserts like spinach and artichoke dip, smoky chicken with rice, spicy corn chowder, and sweet and tangy pork chops; whip up a honey-based Jack Daniels cocktail; have a golf outing; and make a "fruit pizza" with his youngest daughter.
Gina is a wellness advocate, a community activist, and a motivational speaker
At the time of publication, Gina Neely has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She leads quite an active life. As per her Facebook, X, and LinkedIn pages, she's a fervent advocate for wellness, fitness, Black-owned businesses, and women's empowerment. Shelby County's official websites and the Future Grace Baptist Church are among the pages she actively and regularly supports and promotes.
Moreover, Neely's eclectic journey has made her a coveted and seasoned speaker and moderator at different kinds of events, including promoting the releases of other authors. She's even created a line of candles and sprays along the way.
Having become health-conscious right after her divorce, Neely turned heads when she lost 34 pounds following a strict regimen that included removing pork and beef from her diet and sessions mixing CrossFit, pole dancing, hip hop dancing in heels, and Zumba. As a result, in 2020, she felt confident enough to release an inspiring self-help manual through Thrive Global, titled "This Is My Life, And These Are My Rules."
The daughters Pat Neely and Gina Neely raised together are their main source of pride and peace
Pat Neely and Gina Neely raised two daughters together: Spenser Lewis-Neely (Gina's child from a previous marriage, nicknamed "Lu") and Shelbi Neely. They often post them on social media, whether sharing a meal or joining them in their favorite activities, like cooking or golfing. "There's nothing more special than spending time with family!" Pat chimed in on Facebook on Father's Day in 2020.
Following in her parents' footsteps, Shelbi has launched a mobile catering service, Neely's, the Soul of Memphis BBQ. In a Facebook post, an over-the-moon Pat even gave her the nickname "BBQ Princess." As for Spenser, she made Pat and Gina grandparents for the first time by welcoming a son named Noah on August 2, 2022 with partner Tayloe Taylor, prompting Gina to write the Instagram caption, "My heart is about to explode!"
Though Gina was hoping for a girl, she told People in February 2022, "I'm at this stage in my life where I'm really open to the blessings coming, no matter how they're coming. I'm lucky to have peace in my life, so and when you have that stability and that gratitude, you can really absorb the love." She admitted that her daughters have been her greatest accomplishment, adding, "It's incredible to see the women they've turned into; they're polite, courteous, kind, compassionate, successful. I couldn't be a prouder mom."