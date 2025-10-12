Whatever Happened To Missy Robertson From Duck Dynasty?

In a world where celebrity marriages have been known to end before the news of the nuptials has even fully been dispatched, it's impressive to see that Missy Robertson and Jase Robertson managed to hit the 35-year mark in their marriage in 2025. The couple met in high school and went on their first date because Jase was trying to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, but he ended up falling for Missy, and the twosome tied the knot before Missy was even out of her teens.

On an episode of the "Unashamed" podcast, Jase described their ceremony as being "high-end" while also acknowledging that he wore a suit rather than a tuxedo. As for Missy, however, she has admitted that she doesn't remember much about their actual wedding because she was so stressed, at least partially because she didn't even know if her father-in-law, Phil Robertson, was even going to show up. (He did, thankfully, and as she noted on "Unashamed," "We have the pictures to prove it.")

"We have a very strong marriage," Missy told the Christian Chronicle in 2013. "There's not a whole lot that has gotten to us...(and) I think it's because of the way we were raised and because of our faith. Of course, when you're getting married at 19 and 20, who can anticipate anything? Not that we haven't had challenges, but there's never been a question that we weren't going to be together for the rest of our lives."