Whatever Happened To Missy Robertson From Duck Dynasty?
Reality shows have become a staple of the television landscape, but while some come and go without making much of an impact, others quickly find an audience and become huge hits. When a series is in the latter category, its stars tend to become notable figures in their own right, and that's certainly been the case with Missy Robertson from "Duck Dynasty."
For those not in the know about the series, which premiered in 2012, "Duck Dynasty" focuses on the Robertson family, led by Phil Robertson, founder of the hunting and outdoor recreation company Duck Commander, and Missy is married to Phil's son, Jase Robertson. Like the often scandalous series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," the incredibly popular reality show "Pawn Stars," Buddy Valastro's "Cake Boss," and even Mark Wahlberg's show about the burger chain he launched with his siblings, "Duck Dynasty" was, at the end of the day, about a family running a business. When the series concluded 2017, Missy and Jase continued to maintain a pop culture presence, albeit one that perhaps casual fans might not have been aware of.
Although Missy hasn't spent the entirety of the interim in front of the camera, she's kept extremely busy by writing books, appearing on podcasts, and more. Here's the truth about what Missy Robertson has been up to since then.
She and Jase Robertson, whom she married when she was 19, are still together
In a world where celebrity marriages have been known to end before the news of the nuptials has even fully been dispatched, it's impressive to see that Missy Robertson and Jase Robertson managed to hit the 35-year mark in their marriage in 2025. The couple met in high school and went on their first date because Jase was trying to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, but he ended up falling for Missy, and the twosome tied the knot before Missy was even out of her teens.
On an episode of the "Unashamed" podcast, Jase described their ceremony as being "high-end" while also acknowledging that he wore a suit rather than a tuxedo. As for Missy, however, she has admitted that she doesn't remember much about their actual wedding because she was so stressed, at least partially because she didn't even know if her father-in-law, Phil Robertson, was even going to show up. (He did, thankfully, and as she noted on "Unashamed," "We have the pictures to prove it.")
"We have a very strong marriage," Missy told the Christian Chronicle in 2013. "There's not a whole lot that has gotten to us...(and) I think it's because of the way we were raised and because of our faith. Of course, when you're getting married at 19 and 20, who can anticipate anything? Not that we haven't had challenges, but there's never been a question that we weren't going to be together for the rest of our lives."
She and Mia Robertson collaborated on the Princess in Camo book series
It was in 2016 when Missy Robertson first decided to join forces with her daughter Mia Robetson to pen a book, but the fruits of their labors finally landed on bookstore shelves in 2018. In fact, the mother-daughter duo actually produced several books together, known as the "Princess in Camo" series. The stories revolve around Allie Carroway, a 12-year-old girl with asthma and a severe peanut allergy who stars in a reality show with her cousins and extended family called "Carried Away with the Carroways." Thus far, there have been four books in the series: "Allie's Bayou Rescue," "Running from Reality," "Dog Show Disaster," and "Finding Cabin Six."
"Allie and her cousins are heavily inspired by Mia and the cousins closest to her in age," Missy told Family Fiction. "Mia and her cousins have been very close their entire lives. They've experienced almost everything together, even including filming a reality show. The emotions and struggles depicted by them in these books come from their own experiences."
"Allie isn't shy, and she tells it like it is. I would say that is definitely like me," acknowledged Mia. "She is also a risk-taker, just like me. And she really loves her family, just like me."
She and her husband expanded their family in 2018
In 2018, Missy Robertson and Jase Robertson's family went from a party of five to a party of six when they brought in Karina, a teenager who was raised by her late grandmother after her biological mother died when she was a baby her father left the family. At the time, Karina, who was born in Nicaragua, was 18 years old, so she was technically not a child. However, when she was offered a full-ride college scholarship in the United States, she ran into some serious obstacles. After she traveled from Nicaragua to Costa Rica, then from Costa Rica to San Jose in order to get her student visa, she returned home to find that the Nicaraguan border was closed and her temporary Costa Rican visa was on the cusp of expiring.
Enter the Robertsons, who found out about her situation and decided to take her in. As Jase explained during a 2024 episode of the "Unashamed" podcast, "I was, like, 'Okay you don't have any parents, you're going to live in America, we don't have a daughter from Nicaragua, we both love the Lord, so...you want to be a part of our family?' And she was, like, 'Yes, please!'"
In 2022, Karina graduated from St. Olaf College with degrees in math and economics. Missy gushed about this accomplishment on Instagram, writing, "'Hi, I'm Karina's mom. So nice to meet you,' was a phrase I was honored to say 100 times this weekend."
She released a new children's book in 2022
After collaborating with her daughter Mia Robertson on their book series, Missy Robertson decided to go solo and embark on writing a children's book of her own. Featuring artwork by Jomike Tejido, "Because You're My Family" revolves around a white tiger cub named Valor who is adopted by a lion couple named Fiona and Arthur. After making a bad choice, Valor is concerned that his parents won't ever forget him, only to discover that his parents' love is strong enough that it can withstand making mistakes.
"Brave Books reached out to me to see if I wanted to co-author a book about unconditional love of family, and I was honored that they thought of me," Robertson explained to Mike Huckabee on "Huckabee's Jukebox. "We have a lot of people in our family — it seems like it keeps growing all the time! — but there's a lot of instances where, in anyone's family, you are required to show unconditional love."
As it happens, Missy and her husband almost immediately found themselves in a situation where Missy was able to put her money where her mouth was: just as she was in the process of starting the press blitz for "Because You're Family" when she and Jase Robertson suddenly found themselves taking custody of an infant.
In 2022, Missy Robertson and her husband took in an infant
Missy Robertson and Jase Robertson found themselves playing parents again in early 2022 to a baby boy. Well, sort of. The infant wasn't theirs, and he only stayed with them for a short time. On an episode of the "Unashamed" podcast, Missy explained to listeners that a woman who knew of them via their ministry work ended up in prison and had a baby. And after the woman had the baby, Missy was informed that she had signed her baby over to the Robertson family. Understandably, this revelation threw Missy for a loop.
"I don't even have the time to process it in my brain," she recalled. "I don't know how to make a decision about this, I'm trying to gather information. And so the social worker gets my number, and we talk ... and I said, "'When was this baby born?' 'Two days ago, and he's ready to be released, so, you know, you can come get him anytime.' I said, 'Well, that's not happening."
It did happen, of course, but only after Missy brought Jase up to speed — and evidently, Jase was on board from the start. The baby boy — who Missy called A.K., for "Angel Kiddo" — remained with the Robertsons for a year, after which he went on to live with a new family. In a July 2025 Instagram post, Missy shared that they are still very much in contact with A.K. and his family. "[W]e are a constant presence in his life. We have a great relationship with his mother and have since the very beginning of this journey," she wrote.
She and her husband purchased and restored Logtown Plantation in Monroe, Louisiana
First things first: Logtown Plantation has been around decidedly longer than "Duck Dynasty," having been established during the 1700s, and it's had many names and many owners since its original inception. In 1847, however, Jean Baptiste Filhiol began the process of building up the plantation, and what started as a Greek revival cottage with two rooms has since been expanded considerably. In addition to the original parlor and bedroom, which is now known as the Camellia Room, Logtown Estate now also includes the Cypress Suite, a kitchen and dining area, the Pecan View Suite, and the Magnolia Cottage. The Estate was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1980.
"When Jase was looking for some new hunting land and I was looking for a place to build a barn to host weddings, we stumbled upon this gem," Missy Robertston wrote on the official Logtown Estate website. "What a treasure right on the Ouachita River! We both hit the jackpot, and before Jase ever stepped into the house, he told the realtor, 'We'll take it!'" The couple jointly fell in love with the history of the property as well as the home, and they immediately dived into restoring the estate as well as upgrading it to include modern amenities.
Logtown Estate features a bed and breakfast and can be rented for weddings and other events. Indeed, the Robertson family has regularly hosted their annual "Faith, Family, Freedom Celebration" on the property.
In 2024, Missy Robertson received an award from Moms for America
Founded in 2004, Moms for America — originally known as Homemakers for America — has been affiliated with Missy Robertson for many years, starting in 2017, when she — along with Sarah Palin, Candy Carson and Donna Rice Hughes — spoke at the inaugural Moms March for America in Omaha, Nebraska. Her devotion to their cause paid off in 2024, when the nonprofit grassroots organization honored her with a Mothers of Influence award at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.
"I thought it was a mistake," said Robertson on the "Unashamed" podcast. "I thought this could not be real. It was, like, this is a huge honor because of everything that they have done the last few years, and of course where it's going to be [held]."
Robertson also was surprised when Trump, who received the organization's Man of the Century Award, showed up in person to accept his award as well. Indeed, she found out that he was on the cusp of arriving from his golf game just before she stepped on stage to give her speech. "As she stepped down to a standing ovation, they cued 'Y.M.C.A.,' and he gets up," said Jase on a different episode of "Unashamed." "But he did look at my wife and say, 'Thank you,' which I thought was awesome."
Missy Robertson became a grandmother
After enjoying the opportunity to be parents on several occasions, Missy Robertson and Jase Robertson are now at that point in life where they're able to relax a bit and just enjoy being grandparents. Their oldest son, Reed Robertson, married Brighton Robertson (née Thompson) in 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Merris Robertson, in 2021. Their second child, son David Robertson, arrived two years later. They broke the tie in 2024 by adding another girl to the mix: Frances Robertson, who was born on August 9.
"Life seems to be moving faster these days," and I am so grateful to be a part of these little lives," Missy wrote on Instagram just a few weeks ahead of Frances' birth. "Their mama and daddy are the best parents I could ever ask for our grand babies. ... Babies are such a gift!!!!"
She lost her father-in-law, Phil Robertson, in May 2025
It was a sad day for "Duck Dynasty" fans, not to mention within the Robertson family, when Phil Robertson — whose family-operated business, Duck Commander, was the springboard for the hit reality show — died. The TV star died on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79.
In December 2024, Jase Robertson went onto the family's podcast, "Unashamed," to update their fans on the status of Phil's health. He revealed that, in addition to suffering from "some sort of blood disease," Phil was also in the early stages of Alzheimer's, after which he shared, "We've got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they're all in agreement that there's no curing what he has." As a result of the diagnoses, Missy Robertson stepped up and helped Phil as much as possible while also wanting to be sure that she kept his dignity intact. "We did everything we could to make him comfortable during those times and to bring him peace and some happiness and comfort."
Upon his passing, a small service was held for his family and close friends, but it was streamed to YouTube in order to provide everyone with the opportunity to watch.
She pops up now and then on Duck Family Treasure
After the original "Duck Dynasty" but before the series' recent revival, Jase Robertson, Jep Robertson, and Si Robertson teamed up with Murray Crowe — perhaps best known to "Duck Dynasty" fans as the inventor of the Mojo spinning wing duck decoy — for a treasure hunting show on Fox Nation. Called "Duck Family Treasure," the series, which wrapped its fourth season in July 2025, finds Jase, Jep, and Murray traveling around the country with metal detectors on a quest for treasure, with Si aiding them from the confines of their podcast studio.
Although the wives don't tend to be directly involved in the adventures, it should come as no surprise with a family as tight as the Robertsons that they would still end up playing a part in the goings-on. This happens in the very first episode, in fact, with Missy Robertson chastising Jase for being in a hole up to his neck, searching for treasure with the help of a bulldozer when he's supposed to be getting ready for a charity dinner, and in the third episode, Missy and Jessica Robertson (Jep's wife) actually join their husbands on one of their treasure-seeking expeditions.
"It's great that they're together and found a new hobby again, but why does it always have to have dirt involved?" Missy asked during an interview for Fox Nation's YouTube Channel. "And stinky clothes! It has to be dirty and it has to be outside. They're never going to do anything inside in, like, a man cave or anything."
She hasn't appeared in the new series Duck Dynasty: The Revival...yet
Given the continued popularity of the original "Duck Dynasty" and its various spinoffs, it was probably only a matter of time before A+E decided to revive the franchise, which is exactly what they did in June 2025. The new series was called — what else? — "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," and this time around it focused squarely on Willie Robertson and wife Corrie Robertson, as well as their adult children Sadie Robertson, John Luke Robertson, Bella Robertson, Rebecca Robertson, and Will Robertson Jr. What's more, Willie and Corrie's kids' spouses — like Sadie's husband, Christian Huff — are also part of the cast. Even though filming began before Phil Robertson's death, his absence was understandable, given his condition, but longtime fans immediately began questioning why Missy Robertson and Jase Robertson didn't take the spotlight.
Evidently, it was just a matter of timing and logistics. Since the original series went off the air, Jase stopped working at Duck Commander, which is where both "Duck Dynasty" and "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" are predominantly set. As a result, he simply wasn't around as much.
"My mom actually runs a lot of things up here at Duck Commander," Sadie told Taste of Country in 2025. "I have my all of my podcast and Live Original team work out of Duck Commander. My brother, John Luke, works for my mom's production company at Duck Commander. My sister manages the whole Duck Commander store, so the next generation works here." She also added that Season 2 will feature more cast members from the original show. Jase confirmed his own appearance during an episode of "Unashamed," and if he's there, then the odds of Missy making an appearance have jumped up significantly.