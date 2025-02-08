Scandals That Rocked Dog The Bounty Hunter

When Dog the Bounty Hunter's fifth wife Beth Chapman tragically died in 2019, fans were left devastated. The pair always seemed committed to one another and presented a united front, no matter what scandals arose in the show or their personal lives. Dog spoke about his despair in several interviews after Beth's death and even revealed he thought about suicide. Despite this, it wasn't long before Dog was rumored to have moved on, with his late wife's friend, Moon Angell. Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, made the news public when she took to X.

"If you went to your mother's closet and saw [Angell] moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho," she wrote, per The U.S. Sun. "My dad is a grown a*** man. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this." The situation became even more complex when the Dog and Angell appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" and Dog proposed to her. Angell was taken aback by the move and immediately shut down his advances. "We're friends, I love you as a friend. I don't see you as that, I love you and Beth as my friends. I can't marry you, at this very moment, I don't see you as that."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

