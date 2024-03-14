Is Pawn Stars Fake? The Truth About The Popular Reality Show

The daily operations and family dynamics of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, as documented in the History Channel series "Pawn Stars," have made the series a fan favorite for years. But as is usually the case when it comes to reality television, there's a secret about "Pawn Stars" you weren't supposed to know — not all of what you see is 100% real.

In a typical "Pawn Stars" episode, various customers bring their unique antique and vintage items to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop to have them assessed by the show's main cast: Rick Harrison, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, and Corey's friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell (Rick's father Richard "The Old Man" Harrison was also a cast member before he died in 2018). The show cycles between the appraisal process, the customer's backstory, and the interactions between the shop staff. Most filming takes place in the pawn shop showroom.

But it's not called "Pawn Stars" for no reason. A healthy dose of show biz is sprinkled into the day-to-day operations of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn (after all, Rick is even friends with the Trumps). That includes careful customer selection, coaching, information feeding, and private filming, as described by Travis Benton, the pawn shop's general manager, to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We all want the same thing — to be successful," he said.