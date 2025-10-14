Trump's Most Awkward Handshake Moments Put His Insecurities On Full Display
A handshake says a lot about a person, so it's a no-brainer that Donald Trump takes his very seriously. However, it seems like he's failed miserably at mastering the art of the perfect clasp. In fact, rather than projecting the image of a self-assured and confident power player, Trump's awkward handshakes scream "lack of self-esteem!" and result in him appearing more insecure than alpha.
At this point, it seems like everybody is in on the joke — apart from Trump, who, let's face it, isn't known for his ability to laugh at himself. Trump is seemingly oblivious to becoming a walking punchline thanks to the ridicule and bemusement caused by his signature grips and yanks. It would be kind of bizarre, given his notoriously thin skin and obsession with public perception, but then again, Trump isn't exactly renowned for his self-awareness.
The video of Trump's viral handshake with Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential debate is a good example of how these moments often backfire on him. Body language experts and armchair psychiatrists flocked to social media to share their opinions at the time. The overall verdict was that Trump came off as petulant and emotionally immature — undoubtedly not the look he aimed for. Meanwhile, frenemies and adversaries like Vladimir Putin and Gavin Newsom have chosen to play Trump at his own handshake game, resulting in some pretty epic skirmishes.
Trump and Putin clasp and yank
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's bromance is the stuff of legend. At the G-20 summit in 2019, the world's two most powerful men united in mutual respect and vigor — or so Trump seemed to believe. Putin, though, appeared more amused than enamored, which was abundantly clear when the Russian president received Trump's clasp-and-yank handshake special.
Trump didn't hold back on his aggressive handshake, because nothing projects confidence like trying really hard to prove how confident you are, right? Putin's willingness to indulge Trump's attempted displays at dominance would seemingly beg to differ.
Trump and Macron wrestle with wrists
Donald Trump's relationship with Europe is strained and chilly. His counterparts on the other side of the pond appear more resentfully tolerant than respectful, and Emmanuel Macron of France is a prime example. He refuses to back down, preferring to fully partake in the wrist-wrestling war that inevitably accompanies greeting Trump, resulting in some seriously awkward interactions.
The apotheosis of Trump and Macron's strange handshake rituals occurred on July 14, 2017, in France. The two presidents gripped, squeezed, twisted, and tussled for a cringeworthy and painful 29 seconds.
Trump and Trudeau's white knuckle squeeze-off
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau are masters at throwing shade — especially at each other. During his time as Canadian prime minister, Trudeau regularly duked it out with Trump on social media and in interviews. The hostilities didn't cease when they met in person on the steps of the White House in February 2017.
On the surface, they looked like longtime buddies enjoying a catch-up. However, their tense handshake battle proved otherwise. Trudeau matched Trump's forceful fingers with all his might, resulting in a white knuckle, iron-grip grapple.
Trump and Newsom's seesaw showdown
Gavin Newsom has made his disdain for Donald Trump clear. Newsom's brutal social media roasts have knocked Trump off his high horse, something that few have managed to achieve. Even Newsom's mocking nicknames give Trump a run for his money.
However, nobody puts 47 in a corner, as Trump displayed in person with a handshake that was even more forceful than usual, practically straining Newsom's muscles in the process. Trump and the governor engaged in a handshake seesaw showdown in January 2025, distracting from the California wildfires at the time. Can anyone say "cringe?"
Trump and Al Thani's double pull-in
Donald Trump's need to showcase his power knows no boundaries. He doesn't even make exceptions for royalty, refusing to allow protocol to diminish any displays of dominance. When Trump met the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in May 2025, he treated him like any other middle-aged man, arguably with even less respect.
In fact, Trump managed to up the ante in the awkward handshake stakes by subjecting the ruling Emir of Qatar to a hard-pump double pull-in. This was followed by a patronizing pat, giving it the Trump touch.
Trump and Netanyahu's grasped fist pump
Donald Trump put on a mighty display of force when he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in April 2025. Communications Advisor Margo Martin captured the moment on camera and posted the resulting video on X, formerly Twitter.
In the clip, Trump grasps Sara Netanyahu's arms tightly as he doles out a kiss on both cheeks. "The greatest dinner I've ever had," he declares before grabbing the Israeli prime minister's hand tightly, pulling him in and engaging in an awkward and strange back-and-forth fist pump with clasped hands.
Trump and Gorsuch grip and tug
Perhaps Donald Trump's most awkward handshake occurred when he congratulated Neil Gorsuch on becoming an associate justice of the Supreme Court in April 2017. The conservative judge was Trump's pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, and he made it clear that Gorsuch was indebted. Trump grabbed his hand and forcefully yanked him inwards twice before adding a condescending triple pat for good measure.
The alpha display continued as the two stood at the press podium. Trump held Gorsuch's hand in an iron grip and pulled it back and forth for what seemed like an eternity.