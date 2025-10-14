Trump's Most Awkward Handshake Moments Put His Insecurities On Full Display

A handshake says a lot about a person, so it's a no-brainer that Donald Trump takes his very seriously. However, it seems like he's failed miserably at mastering the art of the perfect clasp. In fact, rather than projecting the image of a self-assured and confident power player, Trump's awkward handshakes scream "lack of self-esteem!" and result in him appearing more insecure than alpha.

At this point, it seems like everybody is in on the joke — apart from Trump, who, let's face it, isn't known for his ability to laugh at himself. Trump is seemingly oblivious to becoming a walking punchline thanks to the ridicule and bemusement caused by his signature grips and yanks. It would be kind of bizarre, given his notoriously thin skin and obsession with public perception, but then again, Trump isn't exactly renowned for his self-awareness.

The video of Trump's viral handshake with Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential debate is a good example of how these moments often backfire on him. Body language experts and armchair psychiatrists flocked to social media to share their opinions at the time. The overall verdict was that Trump came off as petulant and emotionally immature — undoubtedly not the look he aimed for. Meanwhile, frenemies and adversaries like Vladimir Putin and Gavin Newsom have chosen to play Trump at his own handshake game, resulting in some pretty epic skirmishes.